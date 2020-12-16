Sportsbooks and Gambling Operators – a marriage made in heaven?

The changes that have taken place in US gambling laws is leading to partnerships between top sporting leagues and gambling operators. It seems to be a logical move but is this a marriage made in heaven?

It is rather an unlikely marriage in some ways. It’s like two former enemies suddenly falling in love and marrying. For many decades, the NFL, NBA and NHL spoke out against the legalization of sports betting in the US. They were concerned that its legalization would damage the integrity of their matches.

When the US Supreme Court ruled that it was up to individual states to decide on legalization, everything changed. With the new advice in place, one state after another began to legalize gambling, keen to get their hands on the tax revenue it would bring in.

With online sports betting becoming increasingly popular in the US, it was inevitable that there would be some partnerships between major sports and gambling operators. Sports aren’t just going to sit back and watch the gambling operators make money from the betting that takes place on their events. They want a slice of the pie and forging partnerships with them is the way ahead.

The online gambling industry is a highly competitive one. Therefore, MGM Resorts International and FanDuel to name but two companies are keen to spread awareness of what they have to offer. Having their names linked with top sporting teams achieves that aim.

Recently, the MLB signed a multi-year official gaming partner deal with MGM Resorts International. This is a perfect example of this marriage made in heaven. MLB receives millions of dollars that are much needed due to the havoc caused by the ongoing pandemic. It will replace the revenue lost by games having to be played behind closed doors. This coupled with the ease of access from mobile apps provided by the operators allows punters to bet on their teams from their home when they may not be able to attend games.

They also receive online coverage at both MGM Resorts and playMGM. For MGM Resorts International, they can use MLB logos and those of the individual teams. All the advertising that can take place will only be of help to them as they try to expand their business. It’s also good news for supporters as there are likely to be special offers on the teams that they follow.

This kind of deal is already commonplace in Europe. Soccer teams in particular sign partnership deals with gambling operators, bringing in much needed revenue. It is a move that some disapprove of but if responsible gambling is carried out, these deals are perfectly acceptable.

There has also been deals signed this year between MGM and teams in the NBA and NHL. FanDuel have been busy too as partnerships have been forged with NGL and NBA teams. This is the way forward and there will be many more ‘marriages’ in the future, it’s just the logical step to take.