Stanleybet Will Have to Pay €8 million in Taxes Says Court

A UK company based in Northern Ireland recently sued the Italian taxing agency for wrongfully imposing an €8 million tax on a company that doesn’t necessarily consider itself to have a base in the country.

However, the court ruled that due to Stanleybet’s numerous data transmission centers as well as its online gambling service offering to Italian clients, it is more than eligible for the imposed tax.

It seems that Stanleybet made a major error when strategizing for a foothold in the Mediterranean with its office in Malta as well as the data centers in Italy. The company was expecting to pay taxes only in Malta and the United Kingdom, but Italian gambling law works so that if the company is providing services to the population, it is eligible for taxation.

Regulatory clarity

The clarity of a single regulation has always been an issue in the gambling industry, especially in recent years as online casinos started multiplying and appearing all over the world. Many companies believe that being based in a single country but catering to multiple nations is reason enough to avoid multiple taxing laws.

According to a Nordic casino information site Gratis Spinn, this has been a serious issue in countries like Norway and Sweden as well.

Sweden especially as it has just recently allowed international companies to set up shop within its territory while Norway has finally made it clear that gambling is only available through SOEs (state-owned enterprises).

It is very likely for confusion like these to continue well into the future before governments or jurisdictions like the European Union make a final ruling giving clear guidelines to companies that taxes are applicable in every market they step foot in.

That or companies become much more attentive to where they offer their services and what they have to pay for their business decisions.