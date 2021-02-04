Staying Safe in the Online Gambling-World

Online gambling has become an increasingly popular pastime for many over the years. With a soaring number in the types of websites and games out there, there is no wonder that the industry is booming. With another lockdown upon us, there is no surprise that there has been an increase in the amount of people taking up gambling online. Being aware of the risks and benefits of gambling online, ensures that you are partaking in safe practice. Here we have detailed safe online casinos for gambling during this second lockdown, and ways to protect yourself in the online gambling world.

Ways to protect yourself online

The first, most obvious tip for staying safe online, is to read the terms and conditions thoroughly when signing up for a membership. Ensuring that your personal details and payment details will be protected is paramount, especially making sure that your identity is safe. For some people, using an alternate name and image is more suited, as this ensures a high-level of anonymity. A must remember tip before inputting any financial details online, is to ensure that the webpage is protected and secure. Things to look out for include an ‘s’ in the https of the url, and that there is a padlock symbol in the window frame. Both of these details state that the website is secure, and you are free to go forward and enter any personal information.

What websites are safe to use?

While there has been a significant increase in the number of gambling websites on the internet, the bigger, more popular websites provide lots of security to their users. All gambling businesses must stipulate a protection policy for their users, with more general information about the policies available here. Those in the gambling community who enjoy roulette and table games, all the way to Blackjack and card games, can rest assured that there are plenty of safe sites out there for you to enjoy to your heart’s content. Any website that is listed with the UK Gambling Commission, and which has a gambling licence as a result of this, is a safe place to gamble online. The examples that will be listed below are registered online casinos with a gambling licence.

PlayOJO

Considered one of the big giants of the gambling world here in the UK, PlayOJO provides visitors with a vast range of games; over 3000 different titles and counting, there is something here for everyone. Available as both a website and an app – with the same level of resolution and protection on both – there is no surprise that this is a well-loved online venue amongst the community. Users state that the variety of games available lives well up to expectations, particularly with the option to join in live table games, which many other online casinos do not offer. With a sign-on bonus and frequent bonuses beyond that, PlayOJO is definitely a safe option when gambling online. With limits to how much a user can spend daily, there is a reduced stress of experiencing any financial strain. For further information about the services that they provide, you can look for a review on PlayOJO online.

Betway Casino

Another household name in the online gambling community, Betway Casino is considered another of the UK’s safest gambling websites. Much like PlayOJO, Betway Casino are registered through the UK’s Gambling Commission Department, who monitor and ensure that users can gamble in a safe and risk-free environment. With an impressive range of games available, users are able to select from over 700 different titles to enjoy. Similarly, to many other online casinos, Betway Casino provides their users with a sign-up bonus. With excellent customer service on-hand, users are bound to feel safe and secure.

What should I do if I think I have experienced gambling fraud?

First things first, contact the company you have been gambling with directly. This can be either through customer service departments, phone lines or email. As it would be through an online casino – at least, for the time being, due to lockdown – a discussion about your situation with the company should solve the issue. They have extensive computer systems which will be able to assist with your problem. If this does not work, the advice of many is to then contact the Independent Betting Adjudication Service. They will be able to look into the company themselves to ensure that they are abiding by the specific rules and regulations that they must act upon. Furthermore, you are also able to contact the Association of British Bookmakers, who would also be able to assist with your enquiry. To ensure that you won’t have to go through a procedure such as this, it is always best to check that you are only gambling through a website or business which has a licence issued by the UK Gambling Commission.