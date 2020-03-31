Stuck at Home? Play at MelBet and Enjoy Many Bonuses

The best thing to do as of the moment is to stay at home to be able to help contain the virus that is now the problem of many countries. Now, it may be great for some people but staying at home the whole day and for a few weeks can easily get boring.

People are now trying to find different ways to keep themselves entertained and playing online casino games is one of the great solutions out there. There are just so many online casinos out there that people can choose from and MelBet app is just one of them.

MelBet is known as a bookmaker that broadcasts sporting events live. However, it also offers lotteries, TV games, and casino games. It is owned by Tutkia Ltd with a registered office in Cyprus. It carries a Curacao license.

If you’re thinking of signing up with MelBet, here are the current promos and bonuses that it is offering to players and customers.

Antivirus Jackpot Accumulators

This is their latest promo that will run from March 30 to April 14. The players can place a winning accumulator bet with 15 selection. Each of these should have odds of at least 1.7. The winner can get as much 69980 euros in addition to the winnings from their bet. If there are multiple winners, the prize or jackpot will be split amongst them.

Bonus for 100 Bets

This is perfect for players who would play on a daily basis. To get this bonus, what you should be able to do is to place at least 100 bets within 30 days. The bonus you’ll get will be equal to the average stake of the 100 bets you placed within that period.

Fast Games Day

MelBet has a Fast Games section that has games like Lucky Card, Dragon’s Gold, Higher vs Lower, Money Wheel, Apple of Fortune, and many more. Every Wednesday, you can get a bonus of up to 100 euros and 5 free Lucky Wheel spins.

You can get this bonus if you wager the bonus amount 30 times in games from the Fast Game section within 24 hours of receiving it. The minimum deposit is only 1 euro and the bonus you can get is capped at 100 euros.

First Deposit Bonus

Like with many online casinos, MelBet also rewards you for your first deposit. You can get up to 100 percent of your deposit back, capped at 100 euros. The minimum deposit depends on where you are but should be at least 2 euros. The bonus will be automatically credited to your account after making a deposit. Just make sure that your account details are fully completed.

For you to be able to withdraw your bonus winnings, the bonus amount should be rolled over 5 times in accumulator bets. Each of these bets should at least have 3 events or more. The odds of these events should have at least 1.40 each.

Welcome Bonus

You can also get a welcome bonus from MelBet. The amount you get depends on your location, but it’s really a free bet that they are giving away. A minimum deposit is also required but that will also depend on where you are. Once you get the free bet, you should use it within 30 days from the date of issue.

Birthday Present

Like with many other casino sites, MelBet also rewards the birthday celebrants. On your birthday, you can get 20 free spins and there is no need to make a deposit to claim this. To qualify, you should have completed your profile information, activated your phone number, and verified your email address.

It’s important that your profile should have been created at least 30 days before your birthday. Other than that, your account should have activity within 30 days after your birthday. Part of the qualifications to get this is that you should have already deposited at least 100 euros in your account since you joined the site.

Loyalty Program

MelBet also rewards their loyal players well. You need to join the club first to qualify for this. You should be able to do this on the Personal Profile page. Once you’re a part of the club, every time you place a bet, you get bonus points that can be converted to money.

The number of points that will be awarded to you will also depend on the stake amount and the number of outcomes included in your bet. This loyalty program covers all single accumulators and system bets which include the Live bets.