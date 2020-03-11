SuprNation Take Player Engagement to Next Level with FAST TRACK CRM

11 March 2020, MALTA: SuprNation, the award-winning operator, has become the latest business to switch to FAST TRACK CRM to manage their player engagement.

SuprNation will roll out FT CRM across their three brands, beginning with VoodooDreams.

The SuprNation team is already known for their innovative approach to the iGaming world, having won multiple awards for their contributions to the industry.

Henric Andersson, Co-founder and Director of Suprnation said: “We are looking forward to working with FAST TRACK to continue to improve our player engagement. We pride ourselves on having industry-leading mobile experiences and FT CRM will help us take this to the next level.”

FT CRM allows operators to engage with their players in real-time across multiple channels by integrating with both external service providers and an operator’s own internal systems.

Simon Lidzén, Co-Founder and CEO of FAST TRACK said: “It’s always exciting for us to work with operators who are looking to push the boundaries of what is possible today and to collaborate on innovative player engagement strategies. Working with Suprnation will be a fantastic way for us to demonstrate FT CRM’s full capabilities.”

About SuprNation

SuprNation is a technology company founded in 2015 to serve as a home for some of the most talented and creative people in the iGaming industry. SuprNation operates 3 online casinos, VoodooDreams, NYspins and Duelz and has been recognized as an innovation leader in the online casino space having received a number of EGR innovation awards. http://suprnation.io/

About FAST TRACK

Founded in 2016, FAST TRACK is an award-winning customer engagement technology and service provider. FAST TRACK provides the only CRM platform built specifically for iGaming. https://www.fasttrack-solutions.com/