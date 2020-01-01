Synot Games Unveils its Most Fiery Slot to Date, Hell Fruits

Synot Games unveiled its latest slot release, and most fiery slot to date, Hell Fruits.

The brand-new 5 reel, 5 payline video slot offers a deep yet fiery theme with Lucifer himself scoping the reels to award some hot’n juicy wins! The storyline of the slot is based in a dungeon of eternal fire where fiery lava and heavy rocks hid all of the luscious fruits that are guarded by Lucifer himself.

Synot’s Product Manager said Hell Fruits is coming straight from hell with its unique and crazy Wild Fireball feature that gives the game an even hotter feel. Lucifer’s presence is strong with every spin of the reels displaying Lucifer as he lines up fiery fruits and rewards guaranteed prize payouts. Once the Wild Fireball feature is activated Lucifer will throw fireballs across the reels with each spin guaranteed a winner. Two other great features to look for are the scatters paying out 500x your win and random wilds that can appear after any given spin.

If you can figure out the best path to capture the fruits, you will taste the sweet victory over the Prince of Hell. Play Synot’s latest creation today!