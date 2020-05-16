The Awesome May Blossoms Promotion Continues at Royal Panda Casino

Grab an Extra 60 Free Spins with This Week’s Royal Panda May Blossoms Offer – Unpack the Sweetest Rewards in the Entire Month of May.

It’s another week of Royal Panda’s May Blossoms Promotion. Play to spin from May 16th through the 17th for a chance to win 60 max spins. Each week during the promotion Royal Panda is hosting a new qualifying game with 30 free spins up for grabs on each day.

This week the qualifying game is Atlantis. Bet at least $25 on Atlantis before 23:59 CEST and Mr Panda will credit your account with 30 free spins no questions asked. The wagering requirement for all free spin winnings is 35x the amount, as well as Royal Panda’s General Terms and Conditions applying to all bonus funds.

The free spins value is at minimum bet of the slot. All free spins expire seven days after being credited. A player’s account that is not in good standing will not receive the free spins. Don’t miss out on the latest free spins promo, and stay tuned for next week’s giveaway spins! New players are eligible to claim after they wager their new player 100% match bonus up to $200 as long as they wager the required $25 on the featured slot.