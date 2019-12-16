The Best Casinos of 2019

Each year sees more and more casinos spring up online. With the sheer number of online casinos available it can be hard to choose the best one for you.

We made the choice easier for you by looking at all the latest casinos and picking the top five of 2019. We look at the variety of games, whether they offer a generous bonus and if the sites are safe and trustworthy.

Royal Vegas Casino

Ranked as our top casino of the year, the Royal Vegas online casino is a great site offering a fantastic experience for players. Royal Vegas features more than 600 total games with a great selection of slots and table casino games.

The site processes withdrawals extremely quickly and also offers a generous welcome bonus of a 100% matched deposit up to $2200 and 1000 free spins at the Roulette wheel. The only downside is that right now it’s just available for people living in Canada.

Rizk Casino

Rizk was established back in 2016 but 2019 has been a great year for the casino. New players can receive a 100% of up to $100 and 50 free spins. The site offers more than 900 total games where players can find the latest slots and classic games.

Rizk is licenced by the UKGC, the Malta Gaming Authority and the Government of Curacao meaning the site is available for players across lots of different countries. On top of that, players can feel secure using the site knowing it’s trustworthy.

Leo Vegas

Leo Vegas originally only catered towards mobile players, but it now has a site which works perfectly on both desktops and handheld devices. You’ll discover a great selection of more than 1000 games on the site. There are loads of different variations of your favourite casino games plus the latest video and progressive slots.

Leo Vegas offers players a great welcome bonus of up to $700 on your first deposit, matched 225%. Although payouts take 12 hours to process, the site has great user reviews for its trustworthiness.

Dream Vegas

Dream Vegas brings the glitz and glamour of Vegas to your living room. The site has over 1000 different games of all types including live casino games. Something Dream Vegas offers that’s a bit different to other sites is its exciting VIP packages.

There’s a welcome bonus of 200% on your first deposit, up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins. Lots of different currencies are supported by Dream Vegas so you won’t need to use an expensive exchange service.

BetSafe

BetSafe is one of our favourite online casinos in 2019 thanks in part to its generous bonus offer to new players. The site offers up to $1000 and 60 spins when you make your first deposit after opening an account.

There’s a huge variety of games on the site, with over 1000 different titles including popular progressive jackpots and live casinos games. Payouts are handled very quickly, with just a one hour waiting period. On top of that, the site is available in lots of different countries and you can use your own currency at BetSafe.