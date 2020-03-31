The Bonuses You Can Enjoy at Bovada Casino

We know staying at home can be frustrating and boring to some and so online casinos are here to the rescue. Now, are you looking for an online casino and sportsbook that offer bonuses you can enjoy during this quarantine period?

Many online casinos offer different bonuses that you can choose from and Bovada is an online casino site worth checking out. You can download the Bovada app or go to its website to play different casino games and to wager on sports.

This online betting site has been around since 2011. It offers sports betting, casino games poker, and horse-racing odds, and live dealer games to its members and players. Currently, it already offers over 300 slot machine games and its most popular casino game is Blackjack.

If you’re considering signing up with Bovada to play online casino games or place wagers on sports or any events during this quarantine period, here are the bonuses that you should know about.

Bitcoin Welcome Bonus

Many online casinos now accept Bitcoin payments and Bovada is one of those. This bonus is specifically offered to Bitcoin users. If you make a deposit with your Bitcoin wallet, you can get as much as 75 percent of bonus credits. This is capped at 750.

All you need to do is to enter the bonus code BTCSWB750 to immediately get your bonus amount. The bonus you get can be used on any sports wager type and odds. To withdraw your winnings made with this bonus, you need to meet the rollover requirements. Not meeting this will result in forfeited winnings made with the bonus amount.

There is another Bitcoin Welcome Bonus you can get and this can be redeemed up to three times. For this Bitcoin bonus, you can get as much as a 125 percent deposit bonus. The cap for this is 1,250 US dollars. The next two Bitcoin deposits you make also has the same cap, and so the total amount that you can get is up to 3,750 US dollars.

You can use either of these bonuses when you sign up and use Bitcoin to make a deposit. If you’re intending to deposit over 1000 US dollars, then the second bonus is for you. Now, aside from these bonuses, you can also earn up to 200 percent of a referral’s first Bitcoin deposit. On top of that, you will also get another 25 US dollars as a referral bonus.

Casino Welcome Bonus

If you’re new to Bovada then this is something you can take advantage of. There are two welcome bonuses that you can get. The first one is a 100 percent bonus that is capped at 1000 US dollars. The next one is two 100 percent match bonuses capped at 1000 US dollars each.

The first casino bonus should be claimed first before you can get the two other bonuses. In total, you can get as much as 3000 US dollars of bonuses once you sign up with Bovada. Note that the bonus funds can’t be used on Live Dealer games.

Sports Welcome Bonus

If you came to Bovada just to place a sports bet, then there is also something in store for you. You can get as much as 50 percent of your deposit as a bonus amount when you sign up with Bovada. As soon as you make your first deposit, you can already redeem this bonus.

Like with anywhere else, you need to meet the rollover requirements to avoid getting your bonus winnings forfeited. Since this is the Sports Welcome Bonus, you’ll need the rollover in Bovada’s sportsbook and it is 5X Sports/5X Horses/30X Casino on both the initial deposit and the bonus amount.

Note that this bonus can’t be used on Live Dealer games as well. Withdrawal of the bonus without meeting the rollover requirements will get your winnings and bonus credits forfeited.

Poker Welcome Bonus

If you’re specifically aiming to play poker games on this site, you can also get a bonus of up to 100 percent on the deposit you make. You can unlock this bonus by downloading Bovada’s poker software so that you can start earning poker rewards in the next 30 days. This bonus will be issued the day after you reach the 150 rewards points.

There should be no other active rewards on your account for you to get this Poker Welcome Bonus. The maximum amount that you can get for this is 500 US dollars.