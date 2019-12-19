The Book of Santa Launched Across Endorphina’s Platform

The Book of Santa is a 10-line, 5-reel and 3-row game Released by Endorphina Games In Time for the Holidays!

Endorphina, a Prague-based online gaming content provider, released another Christmas themed slot just in time for the holidays. Book of Santa is an exciting addition to Endorphina’s already impressive and massive game portfolio that boasts more than 100 instant play games. The new cozy, festive themed video slot is a 5-reel, 3-row, 10 payline game that promises a joyful theme as well as free spins with random expanding symbols and fixed payouts.

Endorphina created the game with player’ favorite mathematics and mechanics such as the free spins bonus. Santa is the highest paying symbol paying out 50.00 for 5, per coin played. Other festive symbols included in the game are bells, stars and sleighs. 3 or more Christmas Books triggers the free spins bonus where 10 free games are awarded with a special expanding symbol. A random symbol is selected at the beginning of the bonus. The free spins feature can be retriggered during the current feature.

Endorphina listened to its players! Players were asking for a Christmas themed slot, and Endorphina delivered! Endorphina’s CEO said they are happy they can offer the new game and light up everyone’s hearts in time for the holidays and Christmas season.