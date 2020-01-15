The British Horseracing Authority’s Chief Executive to Step Down

Nick Rust, the British Horseracing Authority’s Chief Executive announced he is stepping down from his position at the end of 2020.

Rust has been with the Authority for six years. Rust said there’s been many of highlights with the BHA with the most recent, establishing the new Horse Welfare Board. Rust told the BHA he was exiting the governing body and regulator way ahead of his departure date to give the Authority time to appoint a new Chief Executive.

The BHA said they will start the process of choosing a new Chief Executive within the next few weeks. Rust said his position is a fantastic one with it leading a team of hard-working, passionate people who support the horseracing industry and want a sustainable future. The BHA has put itself in a place where the Authority can be optimistic about the future of horseracing.

For Rust, he will begin the process of implementing plans to deliver on the challenges that are expected to take at least five years to implement. He said its time for someone else to pick up where he is leaving off. The BHA’s Chair said they are going to miss Rust’s passion and drive and wish him the best.