The Dawn of a Dominant New Force: Live Casino Game Shows

We’ve seen a huge leap in the quality of online slot games over the last several years, all thanks to talented development teams from companies such as NetEnt, Big Time Gaming and Red Tiger Gaming who have lead the way in innovation.

But as a new decade dawns it seems the industry could be about to take a very exciting change in direction towards live casino game shows as online casino enthusiasts demand a more interactive, social experience that truly puts them at the heart of the action.

What are live casino game shows?

Live casino game show games are a highly engaging variant of live casino game that closely mimics the format of a television game show with charismatic live hosts prioritising entertainment over everything else.

They utilise beautifully designed sets, imaginative features and a groundbreaking social aspect that makes them stand-out from anything the industry has ever seen.

There are five types of live casino game show game currently available to players at the vast majority of online casinos, these are money wheel games, roulette games, blackjack games, card games and live slot games.

The sheer variety of new and exciting games, all of which can be found at Lucky Game Shows, is truly what makes this sub-genre so inviting to casino enthusiasts new and old.

Who is developing live casino game shows?

Leading the charge towards a new way to play are the kings of the live casino revolution, Evolution Gaming. Evolution Gaming were the first company to create a live casino game show title when they released Dream Catcher Live in 2017.



Hot on the heels of Evolution Gaming are their rivals and industry veterans Playtech, the world’s largest online gaming software supplier. Playtech are the force behind a number of revolutionary titles including the world’s first live slot game, Buffalo Blitz Live.

Whilst these two developers are the major players currently dominating the scene we fully expect other big budget companies to take notice and begin developing rival games in the not so distant future.

Which games are most popular?

It goes without saying that the most successful and popular live casino game show game of the decade goes to Evolution’s Monopoly Live, this unique branded title is a hybrid live RNG game brings together the excitement of the money-wheel with a highly lucrative 3D bonus game.

Originally inspired by Dream Catcher Live this board game hit attracts thousands of players a day thanks to a multitude of reasons including, but not limited to its extravagant set design, engaging hosts, social live chat and incredibly generous multipliers.

Evolution’s high-budget remake of world-famous TV game show Deal or No Deal Live is another title that has captured the imagination of players across the globe, this high-octane all or nothing game against the banker has a brand new game every two minutes, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.

If you prefer traditional table and card games both Evolution Gaming and Playtech have created unique variants of both roulette and blackjack – Lightning Roulette and Quantum Blackjack – that can pay-out considerably more than their standard live casino counterparts with a bit of luck, thanks to random multipliers up to 1000x.

The future of casino game shows

With a new year comes new opportunities and in less than a month into 2020 we’ve already been treated to some monumental announcements.

At ICE London we can expect 12 brand new games from Evolution Gaming, one of which has been described as their ‘craziest game show yet’ whilst over at Playtech we can expect the release of Endemol’s £100k Drop based on the UK hit-game show hosted by Davina McCall.

These huge announcements only reinforce the notion that live casino game shows are not only here to stay, but they’re truly the future of iGaming.