The Ezugi Live Gaming Casino Experience

Ezugi was established in 2012 by Kfir Kugler. It is a modern developer of mobile and web-live dealer games, aimed at designing a cutting-edge alternative to playing at land-based gambling clubs. In this article about Ezugi, you’re going to learn everything you need to know.

Safety & Trust

This fairly new live games supplier presently offers 20 live dealer games accessible at over 100 betting and gambling destinations across the globe and streamed from 12 studios internationally. Ezugi is enrolled and authorized by Curacao eGaming Licensing Authority and has received verification from the SCG-Bulgaria, Itech Labs, BMM and RSG-Eclipse which ensures the dependability and safety of Ezugi for its users.

An Exclusive Experience

Ezugi games are streamed globally from studios in Europe, Asia, North America and Baltics. Alongside open tables, Ezugi additionally offers private ones which are completely customizable, and can be tailored to the client’s needs, from the studio, the vendor, and right down to the card design. For a completely localized experience, live games are presented in around four dialects, including English, Spanish, Russian and Turkish.

Ezugi Games

The quality of Ezugi games is for the most part high in more ways than one. Different cameras permit players to get a decent look of the cards and the wheel, interface is very easy to understand, slacking is kept to the base, and seeing different tables behind the scenes further adds to the credibility of the gaming experience.

Players with poor connection speed can minimize video quality or on the other hand utilize the Auto option to allow the software to alter itself consequently in order to improve online gameplay. The game Lobby is expertly designed to show all accessible games, each with the image and name of the dealer, table wagering limits, results of the previous round, and number of seated participants.

Ezugi’s portfolio is extraordinarily diverse, and their games include extra functions beyond the standard game history, live chat, sound and video controls. This is one of the uncommon developers to incorporate the choice of tipping the dealer as a way to say thanks to them for an incredible service.Ezugi products furthermore include social tools which will permit you to talk with your Facebook friends while playing, and boast when you hit a major one.

Some games offered by Ezugi include:

Ezugi Live Roulette

Ezugi Live Blackjack : including a recently launched Blackjack Salon Privé that guarantees a VIP experience by offering a completely private Blackjack table ;

Ezugi Live Baccarat : including a diverse range of Live Baccarat games, for example, Knockout Baccarat, Baccarat Super 6, and Live Dragon Tiger ;

Ezugi Live Casino Holdem ;

Ezugi Live Bet on Numbers ;

Ezugi Live Keno ;

Auto Sic Bo, and numerous others.

Software

Ezugis games can be played on a variety of gadgets because of their multi-platform solutions. PC players will get to Flash rendition, while HTML 5 format makes games available to those utilizing iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

One can likewise play live dealer games on Smart TVs with smart phones serving as gaming controls.

The Verdict

Regardless of being a newcomer, Ezugis capacity to feature such an assorted portfolio which is obviously superior to those of their more experienced and a lot bigger competitors has assisted with building a strong reputation and earning the respect and loyalty of players, experts, and their senior rivals.