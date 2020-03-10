The Latest Springbok Casino Slots: Which Should You Play First?

Online casinos and video slots have seen a huge boom in popularity in recent years as more and more people begin to play these titles. But as this popularity increases, so to have the number of games that are available for new audiences to play.

In this article, we will be looking into some of the latest Springbok slots that you should play in 2020.

The Launch Of Diamond Fiesta

One of the biggest launches that Springbok Casinos has lined up for this year is Diamond fiesta This is a Mexican carnival themed game like no other. Not only does it have skulls, diamonds and real-time gaming. In addition to this, there are also a number of other features including expanding reeks, wilds, free spins and a huge diamond jackpot. In addition to this, there are mini, major and grand prize spins up for grabs allowing you to win either a small amount or a large amount. With senor skeleton acting as wild card the aim of the game is to do as well as you can and reach the jackpot.

However, with a number of interesting hidden tricks up its sleeve as well as the option to unlock free spins and re-spins, you can have hours and hours of fun. Who knows, you may even win the jackpot in the diamond feature, this can see you winning a vast sum of money, as a result, play with your friends or play alone to win the maximum x250 jackpot. This is a welcome change from other online blackjack casinos as it provides a casual game for people to enjoy in between the right amount

The Dr WinMore Slot Game

If you are looking for a slot game that provides you with casual fun, then look no further. With a constant provider of smaller win amounts, this science-themed game is perfect for you. With interesting graphics as well as cool features and a gameplay that can be enjoyed as and when you feel like it, this is the perfect slot game to pass the time in the long term. With a 5x 5 reel and a cluster play system, it is easier than ever to lock four symbols and win the jackpot.

This game is also beneficial for those that are on a budget as you can bet as much or as little as you want. With a minimum bet of 10p and a maximum bet of £25, you can bet as much as you want and reap the reward in the long term. Whether you are new to the world of online slots, or you are looking for a new game to try your hand at, this is a casual slot that is perfect for everyone even those that are not looking for a huge win making this ideal in the long term.

5 Wishes Slot Machine

The final slot machine that is also one of our favourites is the 5 Wishes slot machine; this Aladdin themed slot machine is one of the latest additions to Springbok casino and is one of the most popular choices for online slots. With a number of wilds as well as an x2 multiple, it is easier than ever to win a jackpot. In addition to this, there is also the option for 10, 20 or 100 free spins. Whether you place a small bet, or you place a bigger bet to reap the reward, this is the perfect slot machine for you to enjoy regardless of the budget allowing you to enjoy a casual casino slot with an enjoyable theme.

Whether you are new to the world of online slots, or you have been looking for a new favourite to try, there are multiple games on the market that are providing new and exciting gameplay. Which of these will you be choosing to play first?