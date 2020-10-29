The Monopoly Of Online Casinos: Why Do People Love Them?

The popularity of online casinos is just bursting through the roof. The industry is currently valued at over US$50 billion globally. This figure is expected to almost double to $93 billion by 2023. While they are in the comfort of their homes on their PCs or out and about on mobile devices, gaming enthusiasts are enjoying their favourite casino games.

Driving to the closest land-based casino used to be the in-thing. The hustle, bustle, and authenticity were simply too hard to beat. As computers and smartphones become more advanced and internet technology becomes more advanced, the gap between online and brick-and-mortar gaming experience is slowly narrowing down.

It’s a good bet that gamblers will slowly continue to shift towards online casino gaming well into the foreseeable future. Why? Here are a few reasons why players seem to prefer online casinos over their land-based counterparts.

Game Variety

Walk into a decent brick-and-mortar casino and, at best, you’ll be able to play around 30 different slot machines and a dozen table games. Before you start playing, you have to wander around the casino floor in search of the games you want to check out. The story is a lot different for online casino players. Most modern online casinos feature games from multiple software developers.

Customers can, therefore, access a wide variety of game graphics, sounds, themes, and mechanics. It’s not unusual to find more than a thousand slot machine titles and over 50 table games at an online casino. All you need to do to access these games is scroll a bit and click a few buttons.

In addition to RNG games that are rough approximations of their land-based cousins, online casinos offer live dealer games. Players can, therefore, experience a land-based casino gaming experience, with real cards, dealers, and roulette wheels, all in the comfort of their homes.

Convenience

A day or two of playing at a land-based casino can be an exciting adventure. Once the excitement wears off, you’ll start noticing the transport costs, restaurant and drinks expenses, time wasted in traffic, overnight accommodation for far-away casinos, and more inconveniences. Once a player starts betting online, they don’t have to incur any of these costs anymore. Savings from these costs can significantly boost your bankroll and allow you to explore more gaming products. Because they can play on their mobile devices, online casino players can gamble anytime and anywhere, as long as they have an internet connection.

Bonuses and Promotions

Unless you stay on the Vegas Strip, there’s likely to be a limited number of land-based casinos in your area. The limited number of casinos means there’s also going to be less competition for customers. Brick-and-mortar casinos, therefore, have less incentive to offer their customers bonuses and promotions.

On the web, the offer is constantly growing. New platforms try to win over customers by offering great welcome bonuses and attractive promotions. Additionally, platforms which include https://www.gamble.xyz/, keep you updated on the latest proposals on the market. It is through this that online casinos keep existing customers interested, therefore, preventing the competitors from snatching them away.

Flexible Table Limits

Considering the number of overhead costs that land-based casinos have to pay, it’s no wonder these operators are continuously raising their betting limits. High minimum table limits are bad news to newbies and recreational players who are simply looking to learn or pass the time on a shoestring budget. These high limits are enough to chase away most low rollers. Because they have lower running costs, online casinos, on the other hand, are more than happy to offer £1 tables and 10p slot machines.

Safe Gambling

Playing casino games is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable ways to spend your free time. A small but very significant proportion of players, however, end up not being able to control their gaming activity. Online casinos provide their customers with a host of tools to help them play responsibly. These virtual gambling establishments understand that players mostly find it difficult to budget their gambling time and money. As such, tools like time-outs and reality checks help you keep track of time while you play. When it comes to money, players can set deposit, wager, and loss limits to keep their expenditure in check. When all else fails, virtually every online casino has a self-exclusion program that allows customers to bar themselves from playing for a while.