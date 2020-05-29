The Most Bizarre and Unlikely Bets Ever Made

Nowadays, you can bet on pretty much anything out there from sports to politics, TV-shows and much more. Still, a typical sports betting site would usually offer some bets that are completely crazy and if you feel like entertaining yourself with some strange bets that have occurred for the first time ever, continue reading.

The End of the World

Yes, you can bet at the end of the world. It is a novelty but unfortunately, you won’t be able to collect your winnings if you are right. Although, you can always brag in those last minutes and say: “I knew it”. In 2012, it was supposed to be the end of the year as according to the Mayan prophecy and some people took it pretty seriously. Some betting companies accepted bets back in 2012 and some are still accepting bets on the end of the world. Additionally, you get to choose when will the world end and what is going to be the ultimate cause of aliens to the expansion of the Sun.

The Next James Bond

Bets on the next James Bond are always active and there is a lot of names associated and of course, with differing odds. A couple of years ago, there were talks that the next James Bond is going to be black so you might want to follow that logic. Additionally, you can always bet on Travolta to be the next James Bond.

Super Bowl Crazy Side Bets

The Super Bowl features crazy side bets every year. People get to bet on anything from which players are going to grab their crotches to the colour of the drink that will be poured on the winning coach to will the earthquake stop the game and how long is the anthem going to last.

The Ultimate Underdogs

When Leicester City won the Premier League in season 2015/16, everybody was shocked. At the start of the season, Leicester was expected to fight for remaining in the league and not win it. The odds on their success were 5000/1 at the beginning of the season and some drunk fans of the club placed $10 bets and after less than a year, they were $50000 richer. The Prime Minister of UK, David Cameron had better football betting odds of managing Aston Villa with odds 2500/1 than Leicester winning the Premier League. How about that?

If this is not enough crazy bets for you, you can always bet on whether aliens exist and pretty much anything on Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.