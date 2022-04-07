The Rise in Popularity of Sweepstake Casinos in the US

Until 2017 many states in the US did not allow gambling. It was essentially illegal, which meant finding creative ways around the regulations to enjoy casino games. A sweepstake casino is legal in almost every state and has been for many years. The use of virtual currency enables them to bypass the illegalities and allows players to participate in the entertainment offered by playing casino games.

What is a Sweepstake Casino?

On the face of it, the games offered by sweepstake casinos like Chumba are no different from those found on the Las Vegas strip. The difference comes in the way players place their stake – as this does not technically involve real money. Instead, players use either Gold Coins or Sweep Coins, which have subtle differences.

Sweepstake casinos have all the games you can expect to find in a regular casino, including blackjack, roulette and slots. There has also been a huge increase over the last few years of players looking to play poker via sweepstake sites like Global Poker too.

Monetary Value

Gold Coins are an entirely virtual currency, they have no real value, so there is no cash-in value. Sweep Coins, on the other hand, can have real monetary value and can therefore be cashed out. In order to play at a sweepstake casino, a player must purchase their virtual currency. Sweep Coins are not sold independently but can only be obtained as part of a Gold Coin package. They can then be used on many games and can be converted and withdrawn for money.

Rewards

Not every game can be accessed with Sweep Coins as they are reserved for the sweepstake games where players could win real prizes. However, it is worth knowing that most casinos do not allow withdrawal of real funds until the player has 100 or more Sweep Coins in their account. The reward-based games tend to be progressive slots, some poker games and the odd blackjack offering.

Gold Coin Safety

Although players purchase the gold coin currency, there is less risk involved. If you win big, you simply end up with a significant credit of gold coins, but as they have no value in the real world can only be used to play more games. Venues like Pulsz Casino are popular because the danger element is removed from the addiction.

The ‘One More Game’ Addiction

One of the reasons gambling becomes addictive is because the punter believes they can win large amounts of money and continue to gamble even when losing a lot of money, just one more game. Sweepstake casinos bring the fun back to casino games. If you spend $20 on Gold Coins, that is the limit of liability. So winning doesn’t create the same need to spend more money as there is no financial reward. Sweep Coin wins are seen as a nice bonus treat, but because losing doesn’t cause a financial sting, it is also a safer way to gamble.

The Growth of Sweepstake Casinos

In some ways, the legalization of gambling actually bolstered the sweepstake casino market. Players who previously had not considered gambling were tempted to try, but many quickly realized it was financially irresponsible. The same thrill of the game could be achieved using sweepstake casinos. Lockdown also created a new customer base as many people could not work and were confined to their homes. Sweepstake casinos are a great way to pass the time and are relatively inexpensive.

Technology Progression

All online casinos also benefit from technology progression. Sweepstake casinos are now accessible using mobile phones and tablets, so they can be played anywhere at any time. The traditional financial casino remains illegal in many states, but this way, everyone can enjoy gaming and not worry about breaking the law.

Finally, even in states where gambling has been legalized, using public wifi to access casinos is dangerous, as this is not secure. The casino stores financial and personal data about the player, which is open to hackers. Sweepstake casinos do not store this level of data making them perfectly safe to play when public access wifi is the only connection option.