The State of California Proposes Harsher Rules Related to Card Games

Harsher rules related to card games have been proposed in the state of California and the state’s gaming association says the changes are destructive.

Gamblers across the state have protested against the new rules, but the California Bureau of Gambling Control are going ahead with the new rules. The changes will affect customers being required to alternate with performing as the ‘dealer’ in state card rooms. The California Gaming Association said the changes would diminish the $5 billion plus gambling industry in the state.

Kyle Kirkland, the President of the California Gaming Association, said they will not advocate for the card room industry relishing on the confrontation of the state regulator. With the card room industry resulting in a disruptive state with the new rules taking affect. Kirkland said the people and their communities have to push back and if the language was implemented tomorrow and presented today every card room across the state would virtually be out of business.

California rules, according to the current rules, are allowed to offer three-card poker, pai gow poker, blackjack and baccarat, but players are required to act as a ‘bank’ instead of the casino. Following the current rules, the dealer’s role is to be rotated between users and if the player denies the ‘role’ a casino dealer can step in and continue the game.