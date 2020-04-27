Time-to-Legalize-Online Gambling in California?

California has approximately 39.5 million residents and is well known for being one of the most liberal states in the U.S when it comes to gambling laws. The only states that have more liberal gambling laws are New Jersey and Nevada. California has a long and rich history when it comes to both regulated and unregulated gambling. As of now, the whole scene pretty much falls under a grey area where you can gamble, but with restrictions. However, in the near future, there is a real chance that it may become legal in the state, thanks to its multi-cultural populace and increasing demand.

An overview on Gambling Laws in California

California is unique from many other states in the U.S due to its position as the largest state and the fact that there are many unique factions that offer different types of gaming. There is immense potential for gambling in the state, but there is also a lot of confusion and division about its implementation. This has led to a stalemate as far as legislative bills are concerned and halted the process of legalization in its tracks.

The regulations aren’t exactly clear when it comes to online gambling and it can be confusing to most people. Under the state law, lotteries, Native American casinos, card rooms and racetracks are all permitted. Parimutuel wagering is also allowed when it comes to horse races as long as all the given rules and regulations are followed.

When it comes to Native American casinos, there are over 56 gaming tribes in California alone, which shows the immense potential of the gaming market. Even though these options are available to the people of California, many forms of commercial gaming are still prohibited. In the next few years, this may change as there is an emerging need for legal gambling avenues in California.

Is Online Gambling Legal in other States?

As of 2020, there are several states in which online gambling has been legalized. New Jersey and Pennsylvania have legalized online casinos, poker and sports betting so far. Nevada, on the other hand, has only allowed online poker and sports betting. The states of Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, New Hampshire, Oregon and Rhode Island have legalized only online sports betting whereas Delaware allows only online casino and poker.

New Jersey is the largest market for legalized online gambling in the US today and brings more than $225 million every year. Over a period of time, we should be seeing more competition as more states enter into the fray. With proper regulations and strict rules, the gambling market can have immense potential as far as revenue is concerned. Thanks to increasing demand and passion, we will hopefully have the opportunity to see it happen in our lifetime so we can play online casino games legally as they can in Ireland, the UK, Sweden, and many other countries.

Popular Gambling Options in California Now

Poker is one of the most popular gambling options in California today. Several card rooms are legally allowed to operate, under different categories. More regulations of card rooms are also in the works as they are currently held up in Senate hearings as of now. Efforts to legalize online poker have been going on for decades with no success so far. The main reason for the delay has been due to implementing a proper framework when it comes to rules and regulations. While some people believe that sports betting has better chances of getting regulated, others believe online poker is the next one in the agenda.

A lot of people also enjoy playing social casino games online. Unfortunately, there is currently not enough political interest behind commercial online gambling to bring it to reality. So if you are a fan of online & mobile casino games, your options will be limited to either land based casinos (tribe gaming) or offshore sites.

Pros and Cons of Online Gambling

Online gambling, like everything else, comes with its pros and cons. The consequences of legalized gambling, whether it is positive or negative, will be based on the execution and regulations enforced on them.

Pros

1) Stopping Black Gambling Markets – Whenever an experience, opportunity or item is illegal, it creates a demand for black markets to emerge. Whether it is alcohol, drugs or gambling, people will always find a way to provide these experiences or items illegally. One of the best ways to prevent negative consequences is to make them legal and regulate them properly. If people can enjoy playing games online, they wouldn’t need to visit black gaming markets.

2) More Money for Government – In terms of taxes, the government will be able to generate a significant amount of money from legal gambling opportunities. This money can then be used to create better infrastructure, welfare services and more for the people in the state. According to online poker legalization supporters, the state of California can make up to $250 million a year just from online poker. If online sports betting or casino games are legalized, the state could earn upwards of $500 million or even a billion per year.

3) Better Convenience – Having the ability to gamble from home would provide a ton of convenience and comfort to players. You can play whenever you want and whichever game you want. With the help of mobile devices, you can even play on the go which is something that land based games and card rooms cannot provide. You also don’t have to worry about not getting a seat at the poker table or getting to the bookmaker for placing wagers in time.

4) Diverse Budgets – Most of the online gambling sites cater to a wide variety of budgets where you can start with as little as $10 and go all the way up to $1000 and more. You have the choice to spend less or more money. You also get a wider range of stakes when it comes to online gambling. In land based casinos and poker rooms, you may either have to pay for higher or lesser stakes more often than not. Online gaming makes it possible for players to play according to their budget.

5) Better and More Varied Gaming Options – With online gambling, you can play your favorite game from the comfort of your own home. You can jump from sports betting to casino games and then to poker or horse racing without moving from your favorite chair. With offline gambling options, you will never be able to experience so many different games, all in one place.

6) Better Privacy and More Players – If you prefer keeping your gambling activities private, online gambling is the way to go. Some people don’t prefer to be in large crowds while gambling and maybe introverts. Online gambling can bring a lot more people into the world of gambling than their offline variants.

7) Better Rewards and User Retention – Most online gambling services provide incentives, bonuses and extra rewards to their online players. This not only makes for a more satisfying gaming experience but also helps to retain more players over time which in turn leads to better user experience and profits.

Cons

1) Addiction – The ability to play games online can be a double edged sword as it can provide convenience and comfort or it can lead to addiction. Addiction can lead to losing money and may hamper your mental health in the process. According to studies, there hasn’t been any correlation found but the possibility is always there.

2) Scams – Majority of online gaming companies operate in an ethical and fair manner. However, that does not rule out the possibility of those who do not. There have been cases where people have been swindled out of their money when they gamble online. It is extremely important that you only play games from reputed companies no matter how enticing the stakes may be.

3) Lack of Social Interaction – This plays into the addiction problem stated earlier. We see this trend these days with normal online gaming where people stop interacting with the outside world as they can do pretty much everything online. It is very important to go out every now and then in the real world and interact with real people for one’s own physical and mental health.

4) Delay in Cash Out – Typically when you play gamble online, you might not be able to cash out your winnings immediately. The payment methods being used will determine the time it will take for your winnings to get credited to your account. Offline options, however, allow you to get your money almost instantly.

5) Transaction Fees – While gambling sites don’t usually charge any transaction fees, your bank or credit card might. The fee might not be much but over time they might end up being a substantial amount of money.

Current Legalities of Online Gambling in California

At present, no law in California provides a legal perspective of online gambling. This has led to a lot of confusion amongst players. If we take a glimpse into current laws pertaining to gambling as a whole, we can find certain terms that may hold an individual responsible for a misdemeanor. This can loosely apply to misuse of computers, laptops and smartphones although such a conviction is less likely to happen. The above law is one of many such laws that end up confusing players and gaming companies in California.

You have to be at least 18 years old to play in casinos, lottery, bingo, parimutuel bets (horse racing) and at least 21 years of age for playing poker. Some poker clubs may allow individuals who are 18 years of age.

State of Online Gambling in California Today

Let’s take a look at the state of online gambling in California today.