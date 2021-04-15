TOP 10 free pokies by Aristocrat

Aristocrat Gaming Limited is a top-class manufacturer of online pokies and other casino-related equipment. It has a rich profile and many years of experience powered by its mission, bringing joy to life through the power of play. Since its establishment in the 1950s, Aristocrat has won various gaming awards. It has also introduced innovative market products meant to make gaming more fun.

A few examples of the leading-edge products by Aristocrat include

Launch of the first Self-lubricating reel bearings (1982-83)

Introduction of the company’s exclusive gaming system (MK) and Hyperlink Gaming system (1995)

Listing in Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) – 1996

Acquisition of various developers and publishers of free-to-play and casino social games. Product Madness (2013), Plarium Global Limited (2017), and Big Fish (2018).

With its headquarters based in Sydney, Australia, Aristocrat has remained steadfast in supplying the global casino industry with products. Evidence of this are the many awards the company has won. E.g., in the 2020 edition of the Eilers & Krejcik slot awards, Aristocrat bagged the following awards.

Top Supplier of Slot Content

Buffalo Gold Revolution won Best Performing New Video Reel Core Game

Best Rated New Premium Game (Buffalo Diamond)

Best Rated Core Video Game (Buffalo Gold)

Aristocrat’s stellar performance across various verticals is an attestation of quality pokies. For instance, in the first half of the 2020 financial year, Aristocrat saw its post-tax profit grow immensely (by 277.2%) to hit AU$1.31 billion. Although the jump was mainly attributed to tax relief as a result of the devastating effects of Covid 19, the overall group’s revenue for the 6 months elapsing on 31st March 2020 increased slightly by 6% to hit AU$2.256 billion.

Here are the best performing free pokies by Aristocrat which are expected to top the charts in April 2021 and going forward.

Lightning Link by Aristocrat

This is a highly popular game by Aristocrat that was developed with the utmost mobile compatibility. It is playable on iPhones, iPads, Android, and Windows devices. Lightning Link has a layout of 5 reels and 25 or 50 paylines.

It attracts huge traffic in online casinos as it is available in free play. This free version does not require downloading or registration. Essentially there are no download requirements, as the game is accessible directly from online casino servers. Free play for fun lightning is just offered with free coins. This removes the need to have a registered casino account for credit deposits.

For real money gaming (by the way, here is the instruction on how to play online pokies for real money), the bet range is flexible, attracting all player categories. When activating 25 bet lines, the minimum bet is 1 coin, while the maximum bet is 250 coins. Activation of 50 bet lines requires a bet range of 1 coin to 500 coins. While playing, it is imperative to pay attention to the max bet option, as it triggers a progressive jackpot that has four payouts; mini, major, maxi, and grand jackpot. Among these top prizes, grand is the highest paying and is won when the colossal reel is full of balls written ‘grand jackpot.’

Where’s the Gold by Aristocrat

A cool pokie by Aristocrat that has a mining theme, a layout of 5 reels, and 5 paylines. The maximum payout is 1,000 times the original line bets, courtesy of the gold digger symbol representing the wild. The wild also transforms all other symbols except the scatter, helping players spot winning formations with relative ease. Other top-paying symbols of the game include the Dynamite Scatter symbol that gets a reward of 50 times the original bets should 5 appear on a single spin. Besides, the appearance of 5 scatters anywhere on reels activates a round of 10 free spins.

Players have two options to enjoy such sumptuous features. Real money or free play. In the former, registration for an account is required. A registered account ensures real money deposits for adjusting the bet range, which has a minimum of $0.1 and a maximum of $50 per spin.

When done with the base game, players have a chance to improve their payouts courtesy of a gamble feature. It is a colour combination selection game in which the player must guess correctly and earn a chance of getting a payout booster of up to 5 times.

Aristocrat’s Queen of the Nile Online Pokie

This hot game is served with an immersive Egypt theme. It takes players deep into the African plains with memorable sights of the adored Egyptian pyramids and a host of other theme-related symbols. Aristocrat, Queen of the Nile, can be played in real money and free play versions for fun.

Before risking real money, it is advisable to go through the game’s paytable, which comes with the following symbols and their payout features.

Wild; represented by the Cleopatra Logo. 5 wilds on a single payline pays 1,500 times the original bets. The wild also substitutes other symbols except the scatter

Scatter; Represented by the Pyramid symbol. At least 3 of them on a payline pay Free spins

While the in-game payouts are impressive, Queen of the Nile has an average return to player of 95.6%. This indicates that players who play for extended periods enjoy a hugely reduced house edge of just 4.4%. You can use the low to medium volatility to predict the chances to win. It means that winnings are regular but low in size. With a betting range of $0.1 to $50 per spin, the Queen of the Nile slot plays out on a layout of 5 reels and 24 paylines.

Aristocrat’s More Chili Pokie

Designed by Aristocrat, this is a cool game with a Hispanic theme, popular among online casino lovers. It has a layout of 5 reels and 25 paylines. With an easy-to-navigate interface, the More Chili control panel has a visible coins button for players to adjust the betting range effortlessly. The autoplay button equally helps the player to set the number of times they wish to play at once.

Whether for real money or the free version, no downloading is required. The game has HTML5 specifications that make it playable instantly on flush players across browsers like Mozilla, Chrome, and Safari.

As to the graphics and animations, Aristocrat employed rich 3D graphics that add to the game’s flair. Some of the symbols include Chihuahua, Sun, Chili Cart, Hot Sauce, and Chicken, to mention just a few. The aim is to line up at least 3 similar symbols on a single payline from left to right. Among the game symbols, wild is the top paying. A Mexican man with a moustache represents it. At least 5 of these symbols pay ×4,000, which is the maximum payout of the pokie. Chihuahua and Sun symbols are the next lucrative symbols that give payouts of ×2,500 and ×2,000 should a player spot 5 of them on a single payline in a single spin.

Big Red

Big Red is popular across Australian casinos. The huge following is perhaps because it is based on Kangaroo, which doubles as the wild and highest paying symbol of the pokie. It has a simple structure of 5 reels and 5 bet lines. New players enjoy playing the fun version, which has neither download nor registration limitations. For real money players, registration for a casino account is a must. Having set up the account ready, the next thing is to set the betting range, starting with a minimum of $0.1 to a maximum of $50 per spin.

The game’s paytable indicates that at least 3 similar symbols aligning from left to right shall constitute a win. The Kangaroo wild replaces other symbols to award the initial round of 5 free spins of these symbols. Other symbols with payout potential include crocodiles which award multipliers of 1,250, 600, and 150 times the original line bets. 5, 4, and 3 warthogs pay multipliers of 1000, 250, and 100 times the original line stakes simultaneously.

For the lover of bonus games, Big Red promises loads of in-game features.

Wild Feature. If the Kangaroo wild appears on reels 3, 4, and 5, it replaces other symbols and activates an instant round of 5 bonus spins on paylines. It can appear stacked with the potential to earn you a long spree of free spins.

Non-progressive Jackpot. This pokie boasts a non-progressive jackpot that pays 1 250 times the original bet. To strike this top prize, the lucky player must get 5 Kangaroo wilds on a single payline

Indian Dreaming

Served with a classic wild-west theme, Indian Dreaming is likely to remain a top pokie in 2021. Aristocrat designed it with incredible mobile features. For instance, it can easily transition from mobile mode to desktop mode, depending on your taste.

In terms of layout, it has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 243 unique ways of winning. No download is required when playing both for free or real money. This is due to the html5 specifications which allow instant access to the game from the online servers of sites offering the game.

Like the rest of modern pokies, Indian Dreaming has a paytable, detailing every symbol’s value. Among the symbols, Chiefs are the most-valued with 3, 4, or 5 awarding 500, 1,000, and 2,500 times the original bet lines.

The betting range is from $1 to $25 per bet line. The Return to player is 94.0%, indicating that the house edge is 4% for long-run players. Variance is low. This means that winnings are squeezed within closer intervals. Winnings are, however, low. It is for this reason that bigger bets are not advisable when playing Indian Dreaming. Players should rather let small winnings accumulate and build on their bets in respective spins.

Dolphin Treasure Pokie Online

This is a special pokie for players with a taste for Aquatic themes. It has wild features, scatter bonuses, and a host of top-paying features. While the free play version is playable with free virtual coins, those playing real money rounds must get their accounts credited and play with real cash to set the minimum bet of $20. High rollers ought to activate all the 25 paylines to trigger the non-progressive jackpot of ×9,000 which is won through wilds on an active bet line

While playing, it is advisable to go through the paytable to see which symbols are more lucrative than others. Paytable details are as follows.

Wild symbol. Represented by a Golden sunset. Five of them on active payline pay 9,000 times initial line bets. Getting 4, 3, and 2 wilds will award multipliers of 2000×, 200×, and 10×.

A Treasure Chest symbol represents them. 3, 4, and 5 Treasure Chests award an initial round of 15 free spins. During this round, all winnings get a multiplier boost of 3×.

Turtles are the next most valued symbols as 5, 4, 3, and 2 on a single payline pay 750×, 100×, 25×, and 2×.

As popular as it is, low rollers find it a perfect game due to its low volatility. As such, winnings are small but frequent. RTP of this game is 94.88%, meaning that online casinos have a reduced advantage of 5.22%. Downloading the game’s set up to your device is unnecessary, as it is compatible with various browsers. Equally convenient is the playability while on the go. It easily loads on iPhones, iPads, tablets, and many Android phones.

Red Baron Pokie Game

Red Baron has huge payout potential. No wonder it has emerged as one of the top games in 2021. It is based on First World War symbolism. What makes the game even more interesting is the unique layout that features 5 reels and 243 winning ways.

The RTP is 95.7%, while variance is high. This means that winnings are far apart yet bigger enough to cover short-term disappointments. Before trying such a variance for real money, the Red Baron pokie is available in a free version that you play without sign-up requirements. However, for experienced gamers, a real money version has a betting range of between $0.01 and $50 per spin.

The game promises cool in-game bonuses. The free spins round starts with 15 free spins courtesy of 3 Target symbols to get you started. Besides, the wild is the most sought symbol, with 5 of them on a line promising the top prize of 1,000 times the original bets.

Given the popularity the game enjoys, players can leverage casino-based bonuses. Here are a few examples of casinos offering this game, from cash match offers to no deposit giveaways.

Rich Casino. Offers a welcome bonus of up to 25 free spins with no deposit terms Pokie Spins casino. It has a fantastic welcome bonus featuring A$10,000 and 400 free spins Red Stag Casino. Offers a welcoming package of A$2,500 plus 500 free spins

5 Dragons Pokie Machine

This is a cool oriental-themed game that tops online casino traffic in 2021. As we approach April, figures on the game are likely to rise even further. Even before digging deeper for bonuses, the game plays out on 5 reels and 25 paylines. The interface is well-lit with purple lights.

First-timers have a good reason to start their gaming journey with the 5 Dragons pokie. It is available across sites for free to let players simulate gameplay and procedures before putting money at risk. The free mode and the real money game are accessible instantly through the flash players embedded into the browsers.

Among the stand out features of the pokie include free spins round and non-progressive jackpot feature. The free spins round is activated by the appearance of 3 golden coin scatters, which prompt the player to choose between different coloured Dragons with diverse free spins as follows:

Blue Dragon. If you spot the blue dragon in the initial free spins round, it pays 8 free spins and multipliers of 8×, 10×, and 15 ×.

Yellow Dragon. Landing the yellow dragon awards 5 free spins and multipliers of 10×, 15×, or 30×.

White Dragon. Awards a batch of 20 free spins diverse multipliers of 8×, 3×, or 2×.

Black Dragon. When it appears, it will award 10 free spins, while payouts during this round will get multipliers of between 5× and 10×

Red Dragon. Multipliers of between 3× and 8× boost its appearance awards a batch of 5 free spins and the winnings.

Lucky 88 Pokie

Lucky 88 is an oriental themed pokie by Aristocrat with numerous allusions to the Chinese culture. It has a layout of 5 reels and 25 paylines, while the betting range starts from a single penny up to $88 per spin. The maximum win from the base game Max Bet option is a whopping 888 times the original bets. This justifies the fact that Lucky 88 Pokie is among the most popular pokies in 2021.

Its other attractive features are the RTP of 97% and high volatility. With such attributes, players win bigger payouts, though, at spread out intervals. In terms of mobile compatibility, Lucky 88 is playable on iPads, iPhones, and Android devices. No Download and No Registration is required when playing the free version. This gives new players a chance to test what is in store before putting their money at risk.

While payouts are spread out, symbols leading to these wins must align from left to right, with at least 3 similar symbols getting a win. These symbols include the Chinese Emperor Wild that can pay 888, 388, and 188 times the original bets should the player get 5, 4, and 3 on a single bet line. The Golden Dragon symbol is another high paying symbol with the potential to award 88, 68, and 18 times the base game bets when 5, 4, and 3 appear on a single payline. Bonuses activated while playing the game include the scatter-activated free spins round. Getting 3 Lantern symbols will thus lead to 4 packages of bonus spins. The first package comes with 10 free spins plus a multiplier of ×8 on payouts. There is also the Dice bonus feature which is triggered through the ‘Extra Choice’. The feature allows players to forfeit free spins and instead roll the dice. As the dice rolls, it awards instant wins on every 8 landed. Lucky 88 offers a non-progressive feature for jackpot players with a payout of ×888 through 5 emperor wilds on a bet line.