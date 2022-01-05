Top 5 Casino Providers to Play Free Slots No Download

In recent times, many free casino slot games no download can be enjoyed. Top providers of slots are responsible for providing different free online slots no download no registration. These machines range in qualities. Several reputable casino game developers include Bally, Novomatic, NetEnt, Playtech, Aristocrat, Ainsworth, Microgaming, and WMS. Reliable slots no download for fun are designed by the best manufacturers of slot machines. Some of these are introduced in this guide.

Aristocrat Free Slots

Aristocrat is a gaming powerhouse that has manufactured hundreds of free online slot games no download over the years. This company focuses on culture-themed slots. Aristocrat online pokies, including 5 Dragons, 50 Dragons, Dragon Link among others, are based on Chinese cultures. The RTPs of free online Aristocrat pokies range from 93% to 97.1%. Aristocrat pokies run easily and smoothly on various devices, including iOS and Android mobile phones. Some of free slot games with bonus rounds no download no registration games can be seen as follows:

№1. Dragon Link Free Pokies Online. Dragon Link combines four different slot machines: Golden Century, Panda Magic, Happy & Prosperous, and Autumn Moon. They are all designed with similar gameplay. With a 5-reel setup, there are 25 to 50 paylines for each spin. They are all characterized by the Hold and Spin feature, which could win you a massive jackpot. Besides the low-paying symbols you will come across, several high-paying symbols are associated with multipliers that can reward you. These slots can be found at live Aristocrat casino venues.

№2. More Chilly. This Mexican-themed free video slots no download is powered by Aristocrat. These free casino slot games no download feature 5 reels, 25 paylines, medium volatility, and an RTP of 95%. With simple graphics, you will come across several symbols, including Man, Bottle, Dog, among others. This game’s wild can replace every other symbol except Mexican Chilli scatters. With an autoplay option, you can set up to 1000 consecutive automatic spins. A gamble feature presents a chance to double winnings if an accurate prediction of the next color is made after every win.

№3. Lightning Link. Lightning Link pokies online free was launched in 2015 by Aristocrat. It features four different animal-, culture-, and branded-themed titles, which include Magic Pearl, Happy Lantern, Sahara Gold, and High Stakes. Players have an option to bet 10 coins per line in the free slots no download Aristocrat. High-roller gamblers can also place wagers for as much as $50 per spin. The games all have similar gameplay. They feature 5 reels and 50 paylines. Getting 3 scatters will activate free spins rounds.

№4. Indian Dreaming. In the Indian Dreaming pokies free, when two symbols touch one another, you are rewarded with a win. It is characterized by a unique 243 system, which exposes players to massive wins since adjacent icons can complete a paying line. With an RTP of 98.99%, These free slot machines no download boasts 5 reels, with its top prize set at 9000 coins. Some symbols to watch out for are Tambourine, Teepee, Totem Poles, Tomahawks, Man, among others. A gamble feature presents you with a chance to double your wins based on accurate predictions.

№5. Lightning Cash. This 5-reel free online casino slot games with bonus rounds no download no registration features 50 paylines, 3 rows, and a standalone jackpot. Its minimum bet is set at $0.10. It is also characterized by cultural themes and the “hold n spin” jackpot feature. This game has four different jackpots: Minor, Mini, Major, and Grand jackpots. Some of its icons include a Woman, Car, and other card symbols. It also boasts free game features that can be triggered within the game.

№6. Buffalo. Designed with 5 reels, Aristocrat’s Buffalo slot boasts 1024 ways to win. It is characterized by minimum and maximum coins per spin that are set at 0.01 and 50 respectively. A Sunset wild can replace every other icon besides scatters, represented by a Gold Coin symbol. Landing 3, 4, or 5 scatters will earn you 8, 15, or 20 free spins respectively. A Buffalo represents the highest-paying icon. Activating the “Xtra Reel Power” feature can increase your winning chances. The wild symbol offers prizes in this free spins round. Players can retrigger this bonus round by landing 3 or more scatters.

№7. More Hearts. This free online slot no download no registration features 5 reels, 5 rows, and 25 paylines, which can increase to 30 paylines. This 30-line gameplay has an RTP of 95.69%. A Diamond wild represents the highest-paying symbol. It can replace every other symbol besides scatters, represented by a Heart symbol to form a paying combination. You trigger the free spins bonus round if you manage to land 3 or more Heart scatters. By playing with an extra 5 credits ante bet, winning free spins by landing scatters is possible. Without the ante bet, it pays out 12 free spins.

№8. Big Red. Players can enjoy real money wins or can play free pokies the demo version. Playing this free mode implies that there is no need for download or registration. To engage in real money play, you must place bets that lie within a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin that is set at 3 and 300. With 5 paylines, 5 reels, and an RTP of 97.04, this free slots for fun no download is one of Aristocrat’s most popular games. It has clear graphics, alongside appealing sound effects.

№9. Geisha No Download Pokies. This slot is characterized by 5 reels and 25 paylines. With an RTP of 94.6%, it boasts a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin that is set at 0.01 and 2500 respectively. A Geisha Woman represents this game’s wild. It can replace every other symbol besides a Torii Gate scatter. Landing 2, 3, 4, or 5 pays out 2×, 25×, 100×, or 800× your bet. Collecting scatter icons can trigger free spins bonus round. This pays you 25 free spins.

№10. 5 Dragons. Powered by Aristocrat, 5 Dragon online slots no download features 5 reels, 25 paylines, and an RTP of 95.17%. It has a demo version, which does not need any download to enjoy. It boasts a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin of 0.30 and 120 respectively. A Green Dragon represents this game’s wild. It can replace every other symbol besides the Yellow Circle scatter. Other high-value symbols players can come across in this game are Golden Turtle, Golden Dragon, Golden Lion, among others.

Microgaming Free Slots No Download

Microgaming is regarded by many as a top casino game provider. It is well-known for its product diversity. Most of its top games have RTPs that range from 93% to 97.5%. Many of its slots are based on tribes, history, and culture. Games from Microgaming offer operators more gaming control. Some of these are introduced as follows:

Golden Dragon. Microgaming’s 3-reel, 5-payline Golden Dragon free slots with bonus no download is characterized by an RTP of 93.23%. To engage in real money play your bets must lie between a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin of 0.01 and 12.50 respectively. A Dragon symbol represents the highest-paying icon. It has an autoplay function that allows consecutive automatic spins. It is available for free without download or registration.

Twisted Circus. Microgaming welcomes players to try out its 5-reel Twisted Circus free slot play no download no registration, which is characterized by 243 ways to win. It boasts a coin per spin range of 0.01 and 0.25. Its low volatility and 96.36% imply that this game exposes players to frequent wins, however small it is. This game's logo and Flames symbols both act as wilds. They can replace every other symbol besides ticket scatters.

Mega Moolah . Developed by Microgaming, Mega Moolah features one of the highest-paying progressive jackpots, which is set at €18,915,712. It boasts 5 reels, 25 paylines, an RTP of 88.12%, and 3 rows. This game's wild is represented by a Lion. Alongside the monkey scatter, this wild form the special symbols in the game. Collecting 3 scatters will reward you with 15 free spins. The lion can substitute for every other symbol to form a winning combination.

Immortal Romance . Microgaming invites you to travel into a world filled with fantasies and vampires by enjoying its 5-reel, Immortal Romance free slot games online no download no registration. This game is characterized by 3 rows, an RTP of 96.86%, and 243 ways to win. There are many symbols to watch out for, including wild, scatter, and card symbols. You can target the non-progressive jackpot that is worth 60,000 coins. The free spins round is triggered by collecting 3 or more scatters.

Asian Beauty . To play Asian Beauty for real money, players must wager between a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin of 0.3 to 300. This 243-winning-way-slot presents players with an opportunity to collect 25 free spins by landing 5 scatters on reels. This game boasts an RTP of 96.4%. Its top payout is set at 200× your stake. The valuable regular symbols in this game are lotus flowers, followed by cherry blossom, and silver ornament.

Gold Mine . Gold Mine is a 3-reel slot from Microgaming. It has 20 paylines, medium volatility, and an RTP of 96.4%. Gold mine slot also boasts minimum and maximum coins per spin of 0.01 and 100 respectively. Landing 3 Dynamite symbols will trigger a mini-game. Anytime any win, the gamble feature presents you with an opportunity to double your winnings. Android and iOS mobile phone users can enjoy this game.

Big Kahuna: Snakes and Ladder . Microgaming's Big Kahuna boasts 5 reels and 9 adjustable paylines. It is possible to form paying combinations diagonally and horizontally. This tribal-themed game offers 8000 coins as its top prize. Engaging in real money plays requires you to place your wagers between a range of maximum and minimum wager that is set at 45 and 0.5 coins per spin. This game's RTP is set at 96.2%. Landing 5 of this game's logo – which also represents a wild icon – will win you the aforementioned jackpot prize.

Avalon. Avalon free slot play no download – powered by Microgaming – features 5 reels, an RTP of 96.01%, and 20 adjustable paylines. Its coin size range is set at 0.01 and 0.50. Players can hit the Grand Jackpot of 3000 coins. It also has an extra gamble feature that can double your wins for every correct prediction. You can also trigger 12 free spins and a 7× multiplier anytime you land at least 3 scatters on reels.

Big Top. This is a game from Microgaming that is characterized by 5 reels, 9 paylines, and an RTP of 96.94%. It boasts minimum and maximum coins per spin that are set at 2.25 and 45 respectively. You can play free online slot no download for fun to learn more about this game. Landing 3, 4, or 5 Monkey scatters will pay out 18×, 90×, or 450× your bet respectively. Collecting 3, 4, or 5 game logos pays out 200×, 800×, or 5000× your bet respectively.

Burning Desire. This free slot no registration was designed by Microgaming. Besides its 5 reels, it has 243 ways to win. With an RTP of 96.19%, its medium volatility exposes players to fair win sizes. Its coin size range is 0.01 and 1250. Burning Desire's top prize is set at 90,000 coins. This game's logo is the wild. This can replace other icons, besides Gold Coin scatters. Landing 3 or more scatters triggers the free spins round.

Bally Free Slots Games Online

Bally has established itself as a reliable slot provider, with several top-quality games designed over the years. Bally’s games focus on fantasies and cultures. Its top games have RTPs that vary from 93% to 96.5%. Many of them can be enjoyed for fun with no download or registration. Some of these games are introduced below:

Dragon Spin. The free pokies no download features 5 reels, low volatility, and 30 paylines. With an RTP of 95.96%, Dragon Spin slot has a coin size limit of 0.3 and 120. The wild symbol is represented by the word “Wild” written in gold color. This can replace all other symbols in the game except the green diamond scatter. By landing 3 scatter symbols, you trigger the free spins round.

Dragon Spin. The free pokies no download features 5 reels, low volatility, and 30 paylines. With an RTP of 95.96%, Dragon Spin slot has a coin size limit of 0.3 and 120. The wild symbol is represented by the word "Wild" written in gold color. This can replace all other symbols in the game except the green diamond scatter. By landing 3 scatter symbols, you trigger the free spins round.

Cash Wizard. Bally's Cash Wizard free slot games no downloads features 5 reels and 30 paylines. Players are exposed to a medium-volatility game, with an RTP of 94%. Its coin size range is set at 0.01 and 400. If you manage to collect 5 wilds, you can earn up to 250× your bet. This wild can replace every other symbol besides any of the bonus symbols. Three free games icons, appearing on reels 2, 3, and 4, will trigger 15 free games.

Quick Hit. Quick Hit free slot no download no registration instant play is characterized by 30 paylines and 5 reels. It has high volatility with an RTP of 94.06%. A Quick Hit symbol represents the scatter. When you collect 3, 4, or 5 of this symbol, you are rewarded with 2X, 25X, or 5,000X your bet respectively. Landing 3 or more bonus symbols will trigger free spins features. These free spins can be re-triggered in the bonus round.

88 Fortunes. With 243 ways to win, Bally's 88 Fortunes free slots machine online boasts 5 reels, an RTP of 96%, and high volatility. Bets must be placed between of 0.01 and 250 coins per spin. A Fu Bat token represents this game's wild. It can help you complete a paying combination by substituting for every other symbol besides Golden Gong scatters. This scatter can trigger the free spins feature by collecting 3 matching symbols.

Cirque Du Soleil Amaluna. Bally's Cirque Du Soleil Amaluna has 5 reels, 40 paylines, medium volatility, and an RTP of 96.5%. Its betting range is set at 0.40 and 100 coins per spin. A shield serves as this game's wild. Jackpot scatters can pay up to 50× your bet by landing 11 or more of these symbols. These free slots online have an autoplay option that allows consecutive automatic spins.

China River. With 5 reels, Bally's Chinese-themed China River slot is characterized by 30 paylines, medium volatility, and an RTP of 95.87%. A Golden Pheasant serves as this game's wild, which can substitute for all other symbols besides Gold Coin scatters. Landing 3, 4, or 5 Gold Coins will trigger 8, 10, or 15 free spins respectively. This round can be re-triggered by landing 3 or more scatters.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza. For a long time, Circuses have been traveling across the globe and Bally's 40-payline Cirque Du Soleil Kooza slot is inviting you to experience this with its 5-reels, low volatility, and an RTP of 96.4%. To play for real money, you must match its betting range, which is set at 0.20 and 400 coins per spin. Developed with HTML5 technology, players can enjoy this game on Android and iOS devices.

Fu Dao Le. These three words mean "Fortune has arrived", and indeed, Bally's 5-reel Fu Dao Le slot exposes players to potential wins with its 96% RTP and 243 winning ways. Besides low volatility, its betting range of 0.38 and 88 coins per spin expose players to relatively frequent winnings. An autoplay function ensures consecutive automatic spinnings. There are 4 different progressive jackpots in this game: Mini, Minor, Major, and Maxi jackpots.

Double Dragon slot. Yggdrasil Gaming has presented players with its 5-reel, 25-payline slot. Alongside an RTP of 96%, it is characterized by low volatility. Its betting range is set at 0.01 and 125. Landing 9 ice heads will trigger 5 ice-free spins. Landing 9 fire heads will activate 5 fire-free spins. The Double Dragons feature also rewards free spins that are triggered when you win twice consecutively. These free spins can be re-triggered.

NetEnt Free Slots Online

This leading casino game provider is devoted to designing its free slots no download no registration with bonus with several features, including free spins and multipliers. NetEnt focuses on branded- and fantasy-themed slots. Many of its games are very popular among gamblers. They can be enjoyed for free with no download or registration. Some of these, are discussed as follows:

Starburst. NetEnt's popular 5-reel, 3-row Starburst slot features 10 paylines. With low volatility, this game's betting range is 0.10 and 100 credits. The maximum payout is set at 250× your bet. Landing 5 Yellow, Green, Red, Blue, or Purple Gems will reward you with 60×, 50×, 40×, 25×, or 25× you bet respectively. Playing free slots online for fun requires no download.

Twin Spin. To play NetEnt’s Twin Spin online slots for real money, your bet must lie within a betting range of 0.25 and 125 coins per spin. Alongside its high volatility, an RTP of 96.6% makes it important to have good bankroll management. It boasts 5 reels and 243 ways to win. An autoplay option ensures up to 1000 consecutive automatic spins. This game’s wild can substitute for other symbols.

Twin Spin. To play NetEnt's Twin Spin online slots for real money, your bet must lie within a betting range of 0.25 and 125 coins per spin. Alongside its high volatility, an RTP of 96.6% makes it important to have good bankroll management. It boasts 5 reels and 243 ways to win. An autoplay option ensures up to 1000 consecutive automatic spins. This game's wild can substitute for other symbols.

Mega Fortune. With 5 reels, Mega Fortune free online slots with bonuses no download can be played with as little as 0.25 coins per spin. Its 25 paylines, 96.4% RTP, and low volatility expose players to frequent winnings. This game's wild symbol is represented by a Yacht icon. Landing at least 3 scatters – represented by a champagne icon – will trigger the free spins feature. This no download slot games runs smoothly on Android and iOS devices.

Steam Tower. NetEnt's free casino slot games no download Steam Tower has 5 reels, 15 paylines, medium volatility, and an RTP of 97.04%. To place bets, you must match its betting range of 0.15 and 150 coins per spin. A Dragon Eye represents the highest-paying symbol. Landing 5 of these icons will pay out 2000× your bet. A Tool icon represents this game's wild and scatter. Triggering stacked wilds will win you 10 free spins.

Dead or Alive. NetEnt's wild-west-themed 9-payline, 3-row slot features 5 reels. This no registration no download free slot pokie comes with different symbols, including Golden Star Badge, Pistol Holster, Hat, shot glasses, Boot, among others. A "wanted" sign represents the wild. It can replace every other symbol besides scatters to form a winning combination. Collecting 3 or more scatters wins you free spins, which can be re-triggered.

Hall of Gods . NetEnt takes you on a journey to explore the world of mythology with its 5-reel, 20-payline free slots online casino. Besides an RTP of 95.3%, its medium volatility ensures that players can experience fair win frequency. Five high-value and low-value icons are present in this game. Two Black Ravens represent this game's scatter. Landing 3, 4, or 5 scatter will reward you with 10, 15, or 20 free spins respectively.

Dracula . With 40 paylines, this 5-reel, 3-row free slots no download no registration with bonus rounds is available on Android and iOS devices. Designed with an RTP of 96.58%, its low volatility exposes players to relatively high win frequency. You can trigger the free spins feature by landing stacked Dracula, with his Lady, on reels 2 and 4. This rewards you with 10 free spins. 2 additional free spins are awarded by collecting these stack wilds on reel 3.

Guns n Roses . This 5-reel, 20-payline free online pokies is powered by NetEnt. Designed with low volatility, you can play free slots no download no registration instant play, which is characterized by an RTP of 96.98%. Its betting range is set at 0.01 and 2 respectively. The free games round offers 10 free spins to start with. Landing 5 Axl Roses, Slashes, Duffs, or GNR badge will pay out 750×, 500×, 300×, or 200× your bet.

Jack and the Beanstalk . NetEnt has crafted the elements of the Jack and Beanstalk fairytale into an intriguing game. Jack and beanstalk slot boasts 5 reels, 20 paylines, and an exciting "Walking Wilds" feature that significantly multiplies your earnings. Its betting range is set at 0.01 to 0.50. A top prize of 60,000 coins can be hit by landing 5 jack symbols on reels. It is designed with 3D graphics and nice bird-chirping noises.

Jimi Hendrix. Designed with 20 paylines, NetEnt's 5-reel Jimi Hendrix free slots without download is characterized by an RTP of 96.9%. With medium volatility, this game returns fairly frequent winnings. Its Pick and Click can be triggered when you collect 3 scatters. Landing Coin win icons will pay out up to 30× your bet. When Purple Haze symbols appear on the reels, you are rewarded with up to 12 free spins.

Playtech Free Slot Games No Download No Registration

This top game provider is recognized for promoting responsible gambling. Most of its slots feature 5 reels, bonus games, and enormous multipliers. Its games are designed with high RTPs and low/medium volatility. This can be seen in the slots provided below: