Top 5 New Slots Launching This Spring

This spring sees some thrilling new slot games on release from all the big hitters.

Industry leaders such as NetEnt and Play N’ Go have some of best slots of all time in their back catalogues, mixing electric gameplay and awesome win potential, and once again they are delivering ground breaking products that look to set the gaming world alight in 2021.

Here are our top 5 new slot titles for this season:

Hell’s Kitchen by NetEnt

NetEnt has partnered up with Gordon Ramsey to produce a slot based on the much-loved Hell’s Kitchen reality TV show. This restaurant-themed slot brings the heat across 5 reels and 20 paylines. The game boasts a very sleek and sophisticated design that makes you feel like you’re dining in the exclusive restaurant and rewards generously with random wilds and some very lucrative in-game features. This slot is all about the Team Challenge Free Spins feature where you pick the blue team or the red team. There are 3 Order Up features in play on each spin which provide additional multipliers and random wilds. If you pick the winning team, you will trigger a pick-me bonus game where you can grab more cash prizes with multipliers.

Fire in the Hole by Nolimit City

If you’re after some explosive slot action, then you need not look any further than Australian studio, Nolimit City’s latest treat. The Fire in the Hole slot has a ginormous win potential with up to 60,000x your stake up for grabs. This mining-themed game is played on 6 reels and 3 rows and uses cascading reels that offer up to 46,656 ways to win. The main attraction is the xBomb wild explosion that removes all adjacent symbols and boosts the multiplier by 1. There is also a Lucky Wagon Spins bonus round which is very volatile and can deliver some very enticing payouts. This slot title is explosive in payouts, exciting in appearance and endless in action.

The Green Knight by Play n Go

Play ‘n GO’s The Green Knight slot is themed on the legendary knight King Arthur. The feature full game is played on the standard 5 reels and offers 20 paylines. Expect to find plenty of thrills on the reels thanks to the bonus extras this slot wields. You can hit a multiplier wild on any random spin that could boost payouts up to 100x your win. The Free Spins feature also has a different multiplier wild active on each spin and within the feature, you can land the Shield Spins game which provides more win potential.

Miss Wildfire by ELK Studios

If you like your slot play with a dash of colour and a sprinkle of imagination, then you’ll love the Miss Wildfire slot from ELK Studios. This alchemist-themed game is set across 6 reels with 466 ways to win. You will razz up the reels to some exciting extras with a Miss Wildfire spreading wild and a Super Miss Wildfire that keeps unlock log symbols sticky. There are big wins for the taking when the Wildfire feature spreads an inferno of wilds across the reels. There is also a lucrative Free Spins round where the action cranks up a further gear. High risk slotters will love the fast pace!

Hand of Midas by Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play’s Hand of Midas is another Greek mythology-themed slot that delivers some thunderous excitement across the reels. The 5-reel slot features wilds that increases the multiplier by up to 3x for each wild on display. The main attraction is the Free Spins feature where you can play up to 45 Free Spins. During the spins, every wild is sticky and increases the multiplier by up to 3x.