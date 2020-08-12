Top 6 Most Popular Online Slot Games To Play

Slots are some of the go-to games at most online casinos. The buzz, the lights, the clinking coins—online slot games show just how far the online casino industry has come. Gone are the days when what players can only see are three white reels and faintly blinking lights. Today, the experience of playing slot machines has been taken to new heights by movie franchise themes, interactive bonus rounds, sound effects, and 3D graphics.

Are you interested in playing slot games online, but don’t have any idea where to start? Well, you can’t go wrong with the most popular ones. Below are the top six most popular online slot games that you wouldn’t want to miss playing.

Dead Or Alive II

NetEnt’s Dead or Alive has been one of the most talked about slot games in the player community. It packs a real punch, and even though the game is rather simple with only one feature, it has captured the hearts of online casino game enthusiasts ever since it was released in 2009. Players of Dead or Alive look forward to when wilds get sticky in the free spins, giving way to the much-celebrated wild lines.

To answer the long-time request from players to create a sequel of the original Dead or Alive, NetEnt finally produced a follow-up title—Dead or Alive II. The second installment of the game has more features, plus an insane potential of winning over 100,000x your bet. For years, players had been asking for something that keeps all the thrills, but adds modern twists to the gameplay of the original Dead or Alive slot game. Well, NetEnt just gave what they want.

Ted Megaways

An online slot game developed by Blueprint Gaming, Ted Megaways has 117, 649 maximum winning ways. This high volatility slot has an RTP (return to player) of 96.03% and a top prize worth 50,000x your bet. Cascading ways, guaranteed ‘megaways,’ free spins, and mystery symbols are game features that make the playing experience more exciting.

Ted Megaways features the wise-cracking title character that sits alongside the reels together with cartoon-style graphics, like the original Ted slot. During the free spins round, the jazzy tune that plays in the background turns into a dynamic Flash Gordon-esque theme. The release date of Ted Megaways was last July 30, 2020, so it’s one of the slots ready to play in August of this year.

Reel King Megaways

Cascading reels, a gamble feature, free spins, and more paylines come together to unite Reel King Megaways’s realm of winning possibilities. Indeed, hitting the reels with this slot game could make players feel like a king.

The look and feel of Reel King Megaways carry a more traditional slot game than the ones you’d expect to witness this year. The game’s theme revolves around a chubby little royal. There are minimum and maximum bets to follow industry standards.

A real plus in Reel King Megaways that players would surely love is the cascading reels system. The good thing about such a feature is that every win collects a re-spin. Another re-spin will occur should that re-spin results in a win, and so on. Simply saying, win reactions happen each time winning combinations occur, thanks to the cascading reels system.

Book Of Cleopatra Super Stake Edition

The re-launch of the hit ‘Book of Cleopatra’ slot game paves the way for Stakelogic’s return to the Ancient Egyptian theme. ‘Book of Cleopatra Super Stake Edition’ is the update of the 2019 popular slot.

The game’s most notable addition to the previous version is the Super Stake mechanic. With the Super Stake feature, players can double their bets in return for special features. For instance, you can get a free spins round for hitting three books, and it’s going to be set on special reels that have expanding symbols. A gamble feature also gives players the chance to double or quadruple winnings. The amount of free spins that players will receive through the book scatters can also be gambled using such a feature.

Aztec Luck

The Aztec Luck online slot game is a debut product from Silverback Gaming. It’s a medium-to-high five-reel volatility game that can offer up to 5000x worth of wins. Silverback Gaming has added many bonus features to the game. For instance, you can try to grab free spins by landing the Spins of Plenty scatters. Also, Aztec Luck’s expanding symbol bonus gives players the chance to pull in fantastic wins.

Great Rhino Deluxe

A five-reel slot game that incorporates 20 paylines, Great Rhino Deluxe has a 96.50% RTP, medium volatility. Players can trigger the Super Re-spins, free spins, African Tree scatters, and Rhino Coin Wild features along the way. As for the jackpot, it can reach up to 6,452x the stake.

Conclusion

There are plenty of popular online slot games today, but some are just truly legendary. If you’re looking to try the most popular slots online, it’s best to start with the ones mentioned in this list. They’re literally the best in their own category. Most of them are new installments to old but gold games, but they’re still available in online casinos for a reason.