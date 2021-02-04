As one of the top economic players in Europe and the world, Germany is a powerful nation with a tradition of providing an excellent standard of living to its citizens. Certainly, one of the best German institutions is the nation’s amazing range of casinos, plenty of which come within huge hotels.

No matter if you prefer hitting the tables or fancy your odds on the slots, Germany is packed with some amazing casinos. What’s more, the nation has some great high stakes poker on offer too, often in the surroundings of tastefully appointed luxury casinos.

Without further ado, let’s take a peek at the top casinos in Germany.

The Baden Baden Casino

Maybe the finest German casino of the lot, the Baden Baden Casino has a gorgeous belle epoque design and provides gamers with the full gamut of classic offering such as roulette, poker and slots. Marlene Dietrich calls this the most beautiful casino in the world and the fact is that it might just be!

Offering bars, a restaurant and a nightclub in addition to many dozens of tables, this high quality casino takes you back to the good old days. No children are allowed in this casino and this helps retain a refined atmosphere, with the dress code 100% smart. The stunning portico of the Kurhaus is really something to behold, an area packed with baroque frescoes and chandeliers reminiscent of a golden age of casino fun. In reality, this casino is such a beautiful one that players are given guided tours of the building to allow them to understand just how unique the Baden Baden casino is!

Spielbank Wiesbaden

This high-end Berlin casino is a modern space with more than 300 slots and a low entry fee. Located in central Berlin, this massive casino is one of Germany's most famous spots to play poker and as such it houses hundreds of thousands of guests each year. With limits going from €10 to €500, this can be a place to win serious money!

The slick, modern design of Spelbank Wiesbden makes it super-fun to visit. Of the utmost renown are the Spielbank Wiesbaden poker tournaments, which count the German Poker Tour and WSOP Europe events among their regulars. Indeed, poker tournaments at this legendary venue in German casino are only for high-quality players

Casino Bad Neuenahr

This amazing casino comes in striking art nouveau decor, making it a must see for those who can’t get enough of nostalgia. Truly, guests are transported to a bygone world at Casino Bad Neuenahr. Situated in Bad Neuenahr, this stunning casino is known throughout the casino universe and since opening way back in 1948, this 16,000 square foot area has welcomed millions through its arches. A tie and jacket are optional, though most visitors go in for this style of dress in order to help maintain the old-fashioned vibe and traditional style of this spot.