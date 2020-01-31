Top Real Money Casino Games in 2020

It’s a new year and you know what that means! It’s time to explore new online casino games! When it comes to real money casino games, the options are endless and if you are like most people, you have your favorites. You stick to the same games because they are fun and hopefully fruitful. But what are you missing out on? There are so many interesting games found at top-rated online casinos today, it’s a good idea to branch out with your gameplay choices.

For 2020, get to know the most popular real money casino games that players from around the world are buzzing about. While you might like to stick to the same old same old, there is so much more to discover! Be open to trying new things and you never know, you might find a ton of new favorites!

Real Money Slots

Perhaps the most popular category in real money online casino gaming is slots. Players love to enjoy slot games due to the massive amount of titles available along with the many features. Stick to vintage classics like 3-reel titles or go for something unique like a slot that offers cascade wins. With a variety of themes, features, and components, players will find no shortage of gaming options when it comes to slots!

With real money online slots, there is also the added incentive of bonus options. Online casinos often offer welcome deals, special slot bonuses or even free spins which can easily add to the excitement of gameplay, not to mention pad your bankroll!

One of the hottest released games for 2020 is Max Quest: Wrath of Rah. A release from Betsoft Gaming with video game features that allow players avatar customization, take missions and engage in multiplayer mode. The game has already won several industry awards.

Real Money Blackjack

Another great option for real money gaming is blackjack. You can easily find blackjack variants at top-rated casinos including the standard 21, Multi-Hand, Single Deck, European, Super 7 and so many more.

Live dealer blackjack is an extremely popular variant found at casinos today for real money, providing an added element to gameplay. The games take place in real-time via streaming footage, with players able to interact with the dealer as the moves are made.

Real Money Lottery

If you are a fan of lottery games, you can easily play online for real money. Online casinos offer scratch card games and other options for instant fun. It takes just seconds to play and the rewards can be massive!

Real Money Video Poker

Another popular real money gaming option for 2020 is video poker. Players will find that this category of games is plentiful, with titles such as jacks or Better, Jokers Wild, Aces & Eights and Deuces Wild among available options. Get your poker fix in this video format for exciting graphics and animations along with realistic sound effects.

With video poker, players can use the game to clear bonuses. Many online casinos will offer welcome bonuses that require certain games to clear the bonus and deposit cash. Video poker is generally one of those games. So, after taking advantage of an offer, be sure to give the games a try to help clear that money!

Real Money Keno

Lastly, the game of keno is another popular option for the new year. The game is easy to play and can offer quality rewards. From traditional keno games to specialty themed options, there is a healthy selection of titles offered online. Easily get started choosing your numbers and hopefully getting a match to earn a prize!

Real Money Games, Real Money Prizes

As you can see, there are plenty of games you can try in 2020 when it comes to real money casino games. Get online today and give a few of these categories a try to see what you have been missing!