True Flip Group Presents All New EMOJINO Brand Under the MGA Permit

EMOJINO – will join the Group’s iGaming assets that have gained notable success in the last year. These include the rapidly rising True Lab games studio, as well as the EGR shortlisted True Flip casino that pioneered the common True Label software platform.

Starting November EMOJINO opens its doors to the players, backing up its vast game selection with tailored promotions and beautifully structured bonus packs.

EMOJINO will make use of the Group’s very own True Label software platform that has been rolled out in recent months. The platform utilizes a stack of effective solutions and an advanced Responsible Gaming section.

The EMOJINO launch follows up the recent MGA B2C license acquisition by the Group. The new casino will target a variety of regulated markets under the newly granted permit.

“The idea behind our new brand, EMOJINO, roots into all these vivid emotions we always chase while turning to a casino experience. Empathy is the feeling to which the entire action around EMOJINO devotes. We trust EMOJINO is going to be accepted very well by many players at our target regulated markets.” – said True Flip Group co-founder Konstantin Katsev .

EMOJINO supports English, Finnish, Norwegian, German, French, and Portuguese languages and has direct relations with a few dozen of the top game providers including Play’N’Go, NetEnt, Evolution, True Lab, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, ELK, Microgaming, Quickspin and others.

The payment options will include card payments as well as a decent variety of popular payment processing services.