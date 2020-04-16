True Lab Partners with SoftSwiss

True Lab has launched its games suite via SoftSwiss, with the latest titles instantly available to the platform’s clients.

True Lab’s gaming suite will include the studio’s latest slots Sun Strike and Victoria Wild, as well as the crypto-themed Mining Factory, and alternative HTML5 games like Magic Dice, Chain’s Code, Tony’s Reel, Pirate Bay, and Robby the Illusionist.

“This partnership will let True Lab offer its quickly growing portfolio to the vast and well-established network of SoftSwiss’ clients. Our games are meant to bring lots of new vivid emotions to the players, and we trust this deal supports the expansion of these beautiful products towards many new markets.” said True Lab’s CBDO Vasily Polynov.

“SoftSwiss is heartened to partner with True Lab. We have known the team for a while since we also supply our Game Aggregator solution to their rocking casino brand, True Fllip. And now we expand the cooperation to deliver our clients their growing portfolio of innovative slots in several markets. We believe this will mark the start of a new chapter in the long-term partnership between our companies.” noted Max Trafimovich, the CCO of SoftSwiss.

About True Lab

True Lab is an iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip group of companies. True Lab offers titles with unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo-tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.

About SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss is a leading iGaming supplier offering a powerful online casino platform, game aggregator with thousands of casino games, an affiliate system, and is soon launching a sports betting platform. The company holds a number of gaming licenses, providing “one-stop” White Label solutions by taking care of all technical, legal and financial processes on behalf of its customers. Softswiss is the first company that introduced a Bitcoin-optimized online casino solution in 2013, a unique software product at the time. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.