True Lab’s Latest Titles Go Live with Coingaming Group

True Lab will launch its games offerings at Hub88, an integration platform for the Coingaming Group, which operates Bitcasino.io and Sportsbet.io.

The True Lab’s gaming suite will include the studio’s latest top-quality slots, Startup Valley and Victoria Wild, as well as the crypto-themed Mining Factory, and a remarkable set of alternative HTML5 games like Magic Dice, Chain’s Code, Tony’s Reel, Pirate Bay, and Robby the Illusionist.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership, and I’m sure it has big prospects. With their enthusiastic and disruptive spirit, Bitcasino and Sportsbet will excellently adopt our titles. Now we focus on bringing more top-quality games and unique offers to the local players.” said True Lab’s CBDO Vasily Polynov.

Vladimir Negine, Head of Hub88 said: “Hub88 and True Labs working together is a perfect partnership; we share a common focus and drive for delivering players innovative, creative and entertaining content.

“The Hub88 team are confident that True Flip’s arcade-inspired and high quality slot games will be an excellent addition to our platform and a big hit among players.”

Hub88 is a lightweight integration platform, founded as part of an internal Hackathon project at the Coingaming Group. Hub88 simplifies the integration processes by connecting providers with operators, using a single API framework and a seamless wallet API, all built on Elixir.

About True Lab

True Lab is an iGaming provider emerging within the True Flip group of companies. True Lab offers titles with deeply unique gameplay and bonuses, put together with authentic top-quality visuals. Packed with a comprehensive set of promo-tools, these HTML5 games are available throughout True Lab’s growing partner network.

About Coingaming Group

The Coingaming Group is a leading operator of iGaming brands, including the first ever licenced Bitcoin-led casino, Bitcasino.io and Watford FC front-of-shirt sponsors Sportsbet.io.

Number 28 in the 2019 EGR Power 50 list of leading gaming operators, the Coingaming Group’s mission is to deliver fun, fast and fair gaming globally.

With offices spread across the world, the Group has rapidly expanded to more than 300+ employees, and continues to launch new, innovative brands dedicated to providing both pioneering B2B solutions and unique gaming experiences.