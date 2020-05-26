Twitch Streamer LetsGiveItASpin Raises over €47,000 in Charity Stream

In April, records were smashed during a charity casino stream on Twitch by leading personality Kim Hultman, AKA LetsGiveItASpin. As one of the world’s most prominent casino streamers, Hultman took it upon himself to raise funds for the World Health Organization (WHO) and its COVID-Solidarity Response Fund which is helping to fund strategies to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hultman, who manages his very own CasinoGrounds community as well as all things gambling-related; from slot reviews to table game guides and news articles, announced the 24-hour charity stream would commence on the evening of Easter Saturday (11th April) at 8pm CEST and would draw to a close on Easter Sunday (12th April) at 8pm CEST. Hultman selected the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund to use his entertainment to “help the most vulnerable people” in society and his live stream lived up to its promise to entertain.

A charity live stream with spins and forfeits aplenty

Before the stream kicked-off, Kim requested that forum members of the CasinoGrounds site make suggestions for crazy dares and stunts that could be safely carried out during the challenge, keeping everyone entertained in between spins. Both Kim and his fellow show host Blanco ended the stream with shaven heads and 16 of his fellow community members also took part in the ceremonial shaving of heads too. There were plenty of “eggy” forfeits to boot, with shells smashed and raw eggs consumed being the order of the day (and night). There is a short and sweet highlight video of the 24-hour stream available on YouTube to get a flavor of the fun.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

At the beginning of the live stream, Hultman pledged to match all donations up to a maximum of €5,000, a figure that was exceeded within just a few hours. This led to Hultman eventually pledging to match €25,000 of the €47,715 donated by Sunday evening. Aside from the company of Blanco, Kim also enjoyed sporadic appearances of his girlfriend Maya, who was often on-hand to assist with the daring stunts of Kim’s cherished community.

Proof that the casino streaming community can rally round for good causes

Although the Twitch casino streaming niche is geared largely towards educating slot players about the newest titles and the best slot strategies, it is times like this that demonstrate Twitch streamers can be a force for good. Within 11 days of the 24-hour charity stream, Hultman confirmed on his LetsGiveItASpin Twitter handle that the funds had been transferred to the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

During the charity stream there were a staggering 230,000 combined views on Twitch and YouTube – equating to 9,583 views an hour. The biggest win during Kim’s slot session? An impressive €5,882.50 payout from a single €5 spin on TNT Tumble. He even indulged in a spot of blackjack, where he recorded the first-ever six-card-charlie on his LetsGiveItASpin channel.

The LetsGiveItASpin channel is widely regarded as one of the most professional setups in the casino streaming niche on Twitch. Kim is highly regarded for his bold personality and extensive knowledge of online casino games and software. Hultman used to play poker professionally for a living, so it’s clear he has a passion for “beating” games.