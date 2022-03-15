Types of casinos: Which one is right for you?

There are many forms of entertainment in life. Many people practice a sport, others take up a musical instrument from a young age, whilst others follow their own paths and likes. One of our go-to things to do, especially during weekends and evenings is to put our feet up and indulge in some online casino. Picture this: the buzz, the thrills, and all the glitz that you will find at the Vegas Strip can all be found at the tip of your fingertips. This is the good vibes that online casinos have brought to the table, however, there are many more options out there, and today we take a look at what type of casino is good for you.

Land-based Casinos

Back in the day, dare we say during the 80s, it was not a common trend to find an online casino, actually, they still did not exist. So gamblers and punters that wanted to indulge in gambling, would need to make their way towards a land-based (offline) casino. Should you happen to be living in or visiting America, you can sneak in a cheeky weekend in Vegas. In Vegas, you are spoilt for choice for land-based casinos, with some offering weekend stay overs that include Spa treatments, food, entertainment, lodging, and drinks. You will find that many land-based casino sites do have an age limit, and this varies per country. Some casinos only accept players and visitors that are over 21, and some even allow a 25+ entrance. At land-based casinos, you can opt to sit at a table game with other players with the live dealer manning the game. Alternatively, you can head over to the slots lobby and tempt your luck on the reels. Keep in mind that some casinos offer linked jackpots with their slot machines, a mechanism that connects a set amount of slot games together, hence the winning possibilities could be quite big.

Online Casinos

To play at an online casino, you do not need to suit up, and the age policy is always 18. Apart from this, there are many online casinos out there that you can choose from, let’s have a look at some of the options:

Gamified Online Casino – A gamified online casino offers its players some adventures, potentially missions to keep the player entertained and coming back for more. These types of casinos are not for everyone and normally are enjoyed by the younger player base as opposed to the high rollers. Gamified casinos will also offer you many bonuses, including some of the best online casino promotions you can find. A gamified casino will traditionally have a VIP system, where you can accumulate points with every wager that you make and get online casino freebies in return. If you look for some entertainment and some tasks to go along with your online gambling, a gamified casino would be a great choice.

Pay and Play Casino – Rising in popularity in recent years are definitely Pay and Play Casinos. These types of gambling sites promise to get you signed in and playing in less than 2 minutes, and sometimes this is really the case. Once you register at a Pay and Play Casino, you can forget all the detailed AML checks, simply deposit and go ahead and play. Normally the payment system that we use for such online casinos is Trustly, hence you can put your mind at the ready that your play money and account are safe at all times.

Best Welcome Offer Casinos – When you settle on a casino, and not another, you will be welcomed at the gambling site with open arms. Normally, the site will grant you a deposit match along with some free bonus spins to get you started. However, many online casinos know very well that it is hard to retain a player after the first deposit, hence they extend the casino welcome offer to extend over the first 5 deposits at the online casinos. An example of an extended welcome offer at an online casino is listed below:

1st Deposit – 100% deposit match up to 200 Euros + 100 free bonus spins

2nd Deposit – 50% deposit match up to 200 Euros + 50 free bonus spins

3rd Deposit – 75% deposit match up to 300 Euros + 100 free bonus spins

4th Deposit – 100% deposit match up to 125 Euros + 50 free bonus spins

At online casinos, you can celebrate the love for all the games that you enjoy and more, whilst also snagging more bonuses. In the meantime, if you are missing the land-based casinos version, do not worry, as online casinos now offer live casinos. Here you can sit down at a live table, also manned by a live dealer, streamed from a live studio. Other casino players will sit down at the table next to you, and you can enjoy some competitive banter via live chat also.

Promotions at Online Casinos

You will find a handful of casinos that will grant you a welcome offer, but then they will stop at that. This is why we ask you to do your research well before signing up and going all-in at a new gambling site. Do your research well and find an online playground that will give you constant and ongoing promotions. Some of the bonuses and offers that gamblers enjoy indulging in include:

Reload Bonuses – You can land a reload bonus normally when you make a deposit at a casino. This could see you scoop a deposit match when you make a deposit on a particular day of the week. Alternatively, the casino will give you a small % back on your losses that were incurred at the gambling site the previous week.

Loyalty Scheme – A loyalty program at an online casino will see you scoop points with every wager that you make and land freebies when you reach specific milestones. Returning players to a gambling site are the ones that benefit mostly at an online casino.

Weekend offers & Tournaments – There is no better way to kick off your weekend with some offers at your favorite go-to gambling site. Most casinos will throw in some free spins on a weekend to get you in the playing mood, with others offering you deposit matches and slot tournaments to keep you entertained all weekend long.

There are many online casinos out there, and many for you to choose from. When seeking a new gambling site, we always suggest that you check out the experience that other gamblers got, along with the site being fully licensed. If you are happy with the site or the type of casino you find to your liking, enjoy the fun and games that only casinos can bring to the table.