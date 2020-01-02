US Sports Betting Surpassed Expectations in 2019

The popularity surged across the country, more so than what was expected or projected, which is a good thing!

As of today, there’s been several states that have legalized activities with new published reports indicating there’s been new record levels with revenues hit, and 2020 will reach even bigger record levels.

Bettors have not been able to wager on their favorite sport for quite some time in the US. Nevada was the only state that could offer sports betting activities legally until May 2018. May 2018, the US Supreme Court motioned to remove PASPA which gave all states the ability to create and set their own regulatory laws on sports betting. New Jersey was the first state to start accepting wagers, and now 21 states have legalized sports betting activity with overall sports bets earnings reaching $15 billion for the entire year.

Actual revenues earned by licensed bookmakers was worth more than $750 million. The summer months boomed with $700 million wagered. US sportsbooks projected to retain around a 5% margin for all wagers placed but retained closer to 7%. Industry analysts are excited to see what the 2020 year holds for the US sports betting industry.