Valentine Bonuses from Slotland Casino to You With Love

Roses are red, the slots are just right, play Slotland for some good wins in sight

Spin Slotland’s mini slot for your personal Valentine cash bonus from now until February 16th. Win up to $15 free spinning the Valentine mini slot. There are three prizes to be won: $6, $10 or $15. Log into your Slotland account and look for the mini slot or navigate to your messages. Once you spin the mini slot and reveal your cash bonus a special code will be given. Slotland is celebrating Valentines all weekend long with daily match codes good for all deposits.

Code Bonus Deposit Redeem Wager Valid for CRYPTOSPINS 144% $25 – $300 1x 31x Cryptocurrency & Cardbit deposits Slots, Keno & Progressive Jackpot Games LOVEMATCH 114% $25 – $300 1x 26x All Games LOVESPINS 44% $25 – $200 4x per day 23x All Games

Terms and conditions of the Valentine promotion is as follows- Wagering requirement for the mini slot free chip bonus is 25x with the max cashout 17x the bonus amount. The casinos general terms and conditions also apply.

Slotland Casino is one of those online casinos that offers unique games found nowhere else. The casino has been around for many years and has gained a reputation for its honesty and hassle-free payouts. They welcome new players, including players from the USA with a $33 free no deposit welcome bonus plus 200% bonus match with the first deposit.