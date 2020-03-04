Vegas Kings Proudly Redesigns Digitain’s B2B Website

4 March 2020, South Africa – Digitain, undoubtedly one of the leading sports betting and casino platform providers engages with Vegas Kings, the exclusive iGaming design and development agency, to redesign their corporate website and assist the brand in communicating a more direct lead / conversion orientated site whilst making it more effective and easier for the user to get in touch and make meetings for conferences and new business alike.

A fully bespoke responsive website design was delivered and launched in record time just before ICE London 2020.

Vegas Kings was commissioned to conceptualize the new look / feel and art direction to carry the brand’s new 2020 vision.

Redesigning the entire website for desktop and mobile responsive formats, Vegas Kings managed to communicate the companies state of the art technology, trading tools and ground-breaking strategies.

Digitain’s new website is live and can be seen here: https://www.digitain.com/

“It’s always a complicated task when you’re dealing with an already established powerhouse and strong brand such as Digitain. Finding new and innovative ways to elevate the brand further and helping to bring the clients vision into reality is always a fun and exciting challenge for us, one which I think we managed to deliver well,” – Stuart Allen, Managing Director of Vegas Kings.

“We’re thrilled with the work Vegas Kings have done to support us in launching our new website. As a global platform provider, our online presence is our calling card to our customers around the world, and thanks to Vegas Kings hard work; the final product is exemplary. We would be happy to recommend Vegas Kings to anyone.” – Lilit Azatyan, Head of B2B Marketing at Digitain.

About Digitain: (www.digitain.com)

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 400 of the brightest trading minds in the gaming industry (part of a wider workforce of over 1,700 staff) with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

About Vegas Kings: (www.vegaskings.com)

Vegas Kings is the most experienced Web Design and Development Agency that exclusively services the iGaming Industry. We have been in operation since 1998 and have successfully serviced over 100 online gaming brands across all verticals including Casino, Sports, Bingo and Poker. Based on our long-time understanding of the industry, we found the right formula to design and develop user experiences that truly convert.