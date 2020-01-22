Vice Chairman of the European Casino Association Resigns

Dietmar Hoscher, the European Casino Associations Vice Chairman resigned from his position effective immediately due to serious health issues.

Hoscher has been with the Association since 2011. He was re-elected three different times with his current term running until February 2021. Hoscher oversaw two ECA working groups that both focused on responsible gambling and social responsibility. His roles differed with having his expertise and talent being distributed across all sectors of the Association including legal and regulatory affairs.

Hoscher was involved with many projects including the inventor of the ECA Responsible Gambling Framework. Hoscher also represented the ECA European Parliament hearings which included anti-money laundering discussions. Per Jaldung, the ECA’s Chairmans said Hoscher was a very important leader. He was always focused on the topics that most challenged the industry such as money laundering, illegal and unlicensed gambling and most importantly, the protection of consumers.

Jaldung added the licensed casino industry and the sustainability that comes with it was a mission for Hoscher. He made sure the Association became a member of the UN Global Compact. The Association will definitely miss him, and they fully understand the decision to resign.