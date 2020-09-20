Virtual Reality slots & casinos explained

The online casino world is about to change and it’s been a long time coming. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to play classic slots, video slots and 3D slots, but there is going to be a new kid on the block making waves and that’s virtual reality slots – check it out at megareel.com/promotions/welcome-offer. Virtual reality technology is completely transforming the way people play and making online casinos extremely immersive, giving their players high-quality, interactive gaming experiences that are unrivaled. In the last 10 years, social gaming and online gambling have surged in popularity and in the next 10 years, it has been predicted that virtual reality slot and virtual reality casinos will soar in popularity and could eclipse 2D and 3D slot games.

What is a virtual reality casino?

There are two main types of online casinos, real-money casinos and entertainment casinos and there is a big difference between the two. In entertainment casinos, players are able to play slots, card games and spin the roulette wheel as much as they’d like without betting any money. However, players also don’t have the opportunity to win money. However, real-money casinos give players the chance to bet money and win huge prizes, which is more akin to a traditional casino than social casinos.

However, an all-new type of casino offers an elevated experience to players through advances in technology. Virtual casinos have been made possible through the advances in VR software and makes players feel like they are actually on a real-life casino floor. Players can walk around the virtual casino floor, browse the games and even socialise with other players. All players will need is a compatible VR headset to experience an amazing, realistic interactive casino trip.

There are not only highly-detailed casino game rooms where players can mingle and explore the 3D floor, but players can also look out of the windows of the casinos and see fantastic views, take a trip to the virtual bar and gesture to other players and interact with the live dealers. Sound good? Let’s take a look at what games players can enjoy in virtual casinos.

Virtual reality slots

Although the virtual reality casino industry is in its infancy, there are still some brilliant games for players to enjoy and more games will be released in the not so distant future. One of the most popular virtual reality slots is Slotsmillion by developer Lucky VR which focuses on slot games and features an extremely realistic games room which is located at the very top of a skyscraper with panoramic views over an other-worldly cityscape of the future. If you’re not afraid of heights and love slots, give Slotsmillion a spin! The best part is that players can play for real money and if you’re unsure about anything you can contact their 24/7 customer support who will ensure you have a smooth experience and enjoy your time in the virtual casino.

Although there is a limited amount of games to play because of the technology still being developed, the future looks very promising for virtual reality slows as they can offer players a completely unique and dynamic experience.