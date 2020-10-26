We Cannot Recover Gambling Losses if You Have a Gambling Addiction

We get many complaints from players that would like all their deposits back from online casinos because they have a gambling problem (or addiction).
I’ll make this very clear. Casino Players Report Cannot Recover Gambling Losses if You Have a Gambling Addiction! Even if you have contacted the casino and told them to exclude you from their casino. These casinos aren’t in the business of dealing with addictions. They are simply in this business to make a profit.
If you are playing at a casino that is part of a licensed commission, for instance in the UK, then you can definitely report the casino but that’s probably about as far as it will go.
It is up to you, the individual to seek help from your issues. Online casinos are not babysitters or you GA sponsor. If you need help with this addiction please seek help. There are many places that will help for folks just like you.
Hi so in may of this year, I ask them to close my account as I have a gambling addiction, it took quite a few emails before finally closing it and I still have emails of them apologising for delay, anyway recently I keep getting emails off them to encourage me to come back trying to tempt me, everytime I tried to unsubscribe it just took me back to the site, and low and behold my account back open, it’s fair to say I’ve had a relapse and gambled money on this site, I’ve sent a couple of emails regarding this situation, but no response I’ve told them to close my account immediately and I want a refund on my deposits as they has no right to open my account without my permission, I’m really angry, I spoke to live chat, who told me my account has never been closed but I have emails off them telling me they have closed it in may and the live chat kept trying to tempt me with bonuses, even though I told him I have a serious gambling problem, I feel that they have breached there contract and have a duty of care to customers, i clearly told them back in may about my problem and reassured me it was closed and apologised, if they wouldnt have opened it I wouldnt have gambled , but this is an illness and hadn’t gambled for a while, but this casino have done everything to get me to gamble and I want a refund, I hope you can help me resolve this matter. kind regards glenda