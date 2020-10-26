We Cannot Recover Gambling Losses if You Have a Gambling Addiction

We get many complaints from players that would like all their deposits back from online casinos because they have a gambling problem (or addiction).

I’ll make this very clear. Casino Players Report Cannot Recover Gambling Losses if You Have a Gambling Addiction! Even if you have contacted the casino and told them to exclude you from their casino. These casinos aren’t in the business of dealing with addictions. They are simply in this business to make a profit.

If you are playing at a casino that is part of a licensed commission, for instance in the UK, then you can definitely report the casino but that’s probably about as far as it will go.

It is up to you, the individual to seek help from your issues. Online casinos are not babysitters or you GA sponsor. If you need help with this addiction please seek help. There are many places that will help for folks just like you.