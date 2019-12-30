West Virginia Looks to Pennsylvania for Regulatory Framework

West Virginia is looking to Pennsylvania for help with the creation of regulatory framework for online gambling activities across the state.

Regulators from both states have met for discussions on the upcoming online gambling activities in West Virginia. New regulatory frameworks are in the works with the West Virginia State Lottery Director, John Myers positive about the meeting.

John Myers reported on the meeting saying he was very confident with the outcome saying there are similarities with the same format of online gaming regulations. Progress was made in WV with introducing both casino and online poker games earlier this year when lawmakers asked the State Lottery to create a regulatory framework within the next year. Myers went to Pennsylvania for assistance due to how Pennsylvania deployed its systems allowing casinos to create a comprehensive experience with its sports betting platforms.

Myers is hoping that the state passes its new framework sometime before summer 2020. Myers said they are looking at a May to June timeframe. This will give the state enough time for permanent rules to be set in place beyond the 2021 legislative session. Tax rates have been adjusted with operators facing a 15% levy.