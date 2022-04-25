What are Cashback Casino Bonuses and How Do They Work

When gambling, you can either win or lose. Your loss is an advantage to the casino because that is how they make money. Casinos provide a wide range of bonuses and one of the best is cashback bonuses. This means that you get a part of the money you lost when playing. Casinos provide different types of cashback bonuses and it is also good to understand the conditions for getting the bonuses. We will help you understand more about casino cashback bonuses and how they work.

What Exactly is a Cashback Casino Bonus?

This is the bonus amount you get when a casino returns a percentage of the money you had used to play and lost. This bonus can either be for a single deposit or the money you play for a certain period. It can be on a monthly or weekly basis.

How Does Casino Cashback Bonus Work

To get the cashback bonus, you need to play and if you lose, you get some money back. In some casinos, cashback is provided when you make every spin. The best cashback casino bonuses are those without wagering so you can enjoy real money. Other casinos provide some wagering amount before you withdraw the money.

It is good to check the casino’s promotion page to understand more about the cashback bonus and the requirements. You can either claim the cashback where the casino automatically credits it in your account. Alternatively, you can claim the bonus by redeeming a particular code.

According to cashback casinos, below are some top casinos that provide cashback offers without wagering.

Ibet

Amok Casino

Winnerz

Happy Spins

Mount Gold

Lucky Casino

Flaming Casino

Other casinos that provide cashback offers with wagering requirements are:

Zinkra

Megarush

Dbosses

Cashback Kasino

GoSlot

Types of Online Casino Cashback Bonuses

Some of the most common cashback bonuses provided by many casinos include:

Cashback on losses: Online casinos comfort you by returning a certain percentage of the money you lost. For example, the offer can be 10% or 20% of your weekly losses.

Welcome bonus: New players get a welcome bonus when joining an online casino. The most common type of welcome bonus is 100% of the first deposit you make up to $200 bucks.

Reload bonuses: Reload bonuses are the cashback bonuses on other deposits after the welcome bonus. The percentage of the bonus is always smaller and the format can differ from one casino to the other. For instance, you can get 10% on the deposits you make per month up to $200.

Cashback on total bets: This is one of the most thrilling cashback because players get it when they win or lose. You receive a certain amount of the total wagering amount for the specified period.

Conclusion

Casino cashback bonuses are great and profitable long-term. Not only are they for high-rollers who deposit often but also for other low-stake gamblers. Cashback bonuses are mainly sticky bonuses so you cannot withdraw them. If you do, you need to follow some wagering requirements. It is always good to check the terms and conditions that come with the cashback casino bonus. If you don’t understand the conditions, do not hesitate to contact the customer care team.