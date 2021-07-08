What do Players Need to Consider Before Playing Online Slots?

The ever-expanding world of slots is getting progressively more difficult for players to navigate. There are so many things to consider when choosing which slot to play, and it can be a minefield for new players. Not only do players need to find a slot they like the look of, but they should also consider its gameplay, RTP, and bonus features. Here are some of the main things to consider if you are thinking of playing online slots for the first time.

Different Types of Slot Game

Before picking a theme that you want to play, you may want to consider what type of game it is. Slots share several similarities, but there are some major differences that you should be aware of. For example, some options, such as Mega Moolah, have a progressive jackpot. This means that games are connected on a network and have the potential to pay out lottery-like sums to lucky players.

Another new game type to watch out for is Megaways, which has more than 100,000 win lines. With this engine, the reels morph and shift in order to generate a greater number of ways to win. When you’ve chosen the type of game you want to play, look for a theme that appeals to you. Maybe you want to play one based on your favorite television show like Vikings, or a movie-themed slot like The Dark Knight.

Volatility

One thing that you have to decide on when playing slots is the duration that you are going to play for. Each game has a set RTP(return to player) rate of a certain percentage which is usually somewhere around the 96 percent mark. Because of RNG, the games don’t work exactly like this and, if they did, it would make no sense to play them. This is where volatility comes in. Players know that sometimes they will be on the right side of volatility when they earn more than they put in. Other times, they will be on the wrong side of it, when they come out losing.

There has been a vast amount of research into whether it is better to play in short or long bursts on the slots. Studies have discovered that while the chances of winning don’t necessarily go down, players end up giving more to the casino if they play for longer periods of time. For this reason, it probably makes more sense to set your own limit before playing and play for a short time until you have either won or spent your allotted amount.

Bonus Types

One final thing to note when choosing a slot game is the bonus features. Some simpler slots stay true to history and have zero special features. Others are loaded with things like free spins and multiplier rounds and have wacky wild symbols. If you’re a fan of having loads of things going on, the latter type of game may be the better option for you.

It may seem like choosing the right slot is a painstaking process, but you shouldn’t fret about it. If you end up playing something you don’t enjoy, simply pick another option. There are so many games out there that you will eventually find the one that suits your needs.