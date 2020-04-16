What Impact has COVID19 Had on the Casino Industry?

Almost everyone in the leisure industry has been negatively affected by the outbreak of COVID19. Whether it be going to the gym, attending sports events, watching the latest film in the cinema or enjoying a meal at a restaurant, there has been no escape. However, COVID19 has also had an impact on the casino industry.

Yes, online casinos have being able to continue operating during the spread of COVID19 while other businesses have been forced to close. There is no doubt this is a big advantage and means COVID19 has not had the same level of impact on the casino industry as it has for other leisure industries.

However, although many people around the globe have been asked to stay at home, they may not feel comfortable spending money in the same way they did before the current situation. So, although online casinos remain open for business, the number of people playing casino games and gambling in general has fallen. Rather than play the usual casino games using money, have some gamblers have decided to make use of the free online casino games the internet has to offer.

This means it is still possible to play online casino games without having to spend any money. For a lot of people on the planet, income has dried up at this testing time which means they simply do not have the funds to enjoy gambling. Having access to online casino games which can be played for free comes as a great relief.

That being said, the fact that the online casino industry remains open during the COVID19 outbreak is good news. Even if for some casinos current profits are below the levels they would usually expect, a lot of those operating in the online casino industry will be happy to accept the custom and income, whatever the amount. However, some casinos may find the number of people visiting their website has increased during this period of time. People have been confined to their homes and although some are lucky to have access to a garden or several rooms in which to do different activities, others are in a flat or bedroom.

Those who have very limited options in terms of entertainment may now turn to online casinos for a bit of fun. South African online casinos remain open for business and there is a wealth of games available to be played. It doesn’t matter if people have a very limited amount of money to spend on entertainment, the games at these casinos can be played with a very low stake which makes them perfect for those with small funds.

Online casinos may also find they pick up a bit of business from online sportsbooks. With very little in the way of professional sport taking place, those who usually enjoy having a bet on the horses or a football match, may have turned to casinos.

So, while the amount of money being spent at casinos may have dropped, the number of new and potential gamblers is likely to have increased. However, you only have to look at the fall in the share price of online casino industry companies such as Playtech to realise this is a serious situation for all concerned. Only when we emerge on the other side will we know the real impact COVID19 has had on the casino industry.