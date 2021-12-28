What Sports Betting Apps Are Legal In New York

The Empire State is now home to legal sports betting and should soon be able to enjoy online betting as well. New York has had in-person legal sports betting at some brick-and-mortar sites since 2019, but many sports bettors have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of online betting.

While retail sportsbooks are better than no sportsbooks at all, online sites and sports betting apps provide greater convenience. With online sportsbooks, users can sign up, make deposits and place bets wherever they go. This is obviously a big advantage, especially if you’re out watching the game and want to make a bet using your phone.

Sports betting was officially legalized in New York in 2019, with the first retail sportsbooks opening later that year. Although online betting was always included in the legislation, it does require more careful regulations to ensure that it’s safe and that sites can be properly licensed.

Senator Joseph Addabbo, a strong supporter of mobile sports betting in New York, predicts that apps will be available by the Super Bowl, if not sooner. The most up-to-date and sensible go-live forecast right now is sometime in January 2022, although things could go live as early as December 2021.

While sports betting apps like DraftKings NY sportsbook haven’t launched yet, the following are all expected to launch as soon as it becomes possible:

BetMGM – In comparison to its competitors, BetMGM boasts one of the best sports betting apps, with the most sports and events to choose from. In addition, the sportsbook app is jam-packed with incredible features, such as Parlay Plus, which increases parlay winnings by 40%, and built-in live streaming.

DraftKings Sportsbooks – DraftKings is one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the United States because it offers some of the most competitive odds on a dependable app. DraftKings sportsbook has the largest deposit-matching welcome bonus, giving new customers a free wager of up to $1,050.

Caesars Sportsbook – Caesars Sportsbook has good odds and a generous welcome bonus. The Caesars app is also linked to the Caesars Rewards program, which offers weekly, monthly, and annual rewards for online and in-person play at Caesars properties. NY offers several Caesars retail sportsbooks, which can also be used for the reward program.

FanDuel Sportsbook – FanDuel, one of the main fantasy sports sites, is looking to launch its app in NY. The site is well-known for its daily fantasy sports offers and an excellent range of betting options through the mobile app. New players can claim a $1,000 risk-free bet, the perfect way to start betting.

BetRivers – BetRivers is a fast-growing sportsbook brand that will be one of New York’s main attractions. Any bettor can take advantage of its welcome promotion, which offers a maximum deposit bonus of $250. In addition, it offers regular promotions such as a 25% profit boost in a variety of sports and leagues, including the NFL.

New York Sports Betting App Pre-Registration

With New York sports betting apps just around the corner, it’s thought that pre-registration will be available soon. This will give NY residents the chance to sign up and create an account early. While they won’t be able to place any bets yet, they will be able to claim a bonus, and the site will send them an email once betting goes live.