What to expect from the casino regulation in Netherlands?

The European country came up with a set of new regulations. A so-called Remote Gaming Decree should completely cover the segment of online gambling and for the first time, operators will be allowed to do business on the Netherlands’ soil.

Of course, this act is much more than that and it actually regulates the entire field, which includes requirements for getting the license, preventing frauds and money laundering, as well as other gambling-related crimes.

Also, things you can find in this act regulate gambling advertising, addiction prevention etc. With this new set of regulations, online gambling definitely goes to the next level. So, we’ve decided to walk through some of the most interesting parts of the Decree and share them with you.

Of course, licensing is one of the first things that come to mind. For the first time, online casinos will be allowed to operate in the Netherlands. The license will last five years and it will be issued by the Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), which is the Dutch gambling regulatory body.

Once a certain operator makes a license request, the answer will come within six months. From what we know, this license will cover a variety of online gambling games, including traditional casino games like poker or blackjack, as well as slot games. Furthermore, the same license covers sports betting, horse betting, lottery etc.

Since football and other sports games are particularly popular in this part of the world, this field has been regulated precisely and things like amateur or junior leagues won’t be included in this license, considering that it’s still relatively easy to manipulate with outcomes in these competitions. Therefore, the KSA has prepared a kind of blacklist, with all competitions that won’t be allowed to gamble on.

When it comes to online casinos in Netherlands, in particular, the Decree pays a lot of attention to gambling addiction and the general protection of players. One of the interesting things is that players won’t be allowed to deposit with credit cards or use any other kind of credit to gamble.

In order to prevent gambling additions, there is a whole pack of measures, including ones that regulate gambling advertising. The original suggestion was to allow this kind of advertizes between 7 PM and 6 AM but soon after, that was amended to 9 PM. This refers to all gambling activities except for the lottery, which kept the advertising window between 7 PM and 6 AM.

Of course, we should mention that all those operaters that targeted Dutch market in the past without the license will go through a two-year cooling-off period before they can apply for the license again. Also, the Government came up with the results of research that was done by Sira Consulting. This research suggests that 68 companies should get the license, with 41 of them located abroad. For reference, 183 operators registered interest for the license.

The new Remote Gaming Decree seems to regulate online gambling quite precisely and there is no doubt that Dutch players will enjoy online casinos in a pretty safe way. Naturally, the country will benefit from it too, as the latest research suggests tax incomes of around €2.6m in 2021, rising to €8.7m by 2023. The gross gaming revenue is expected to reach €500m in the following years.

Online gambling will officially become legal on the 1st of July, 2021.