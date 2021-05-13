What You Need To Know About Online Gambling In Ireland

Online gambling becomes even more popular in today’s world, due to lack of offline ways to relax, have fun, and entertain oneself safely. Gaming and gambling become more and more popular, and people in countries where gambling is legal are definitely more lucky. And players in Ireland are among those who are lucky! They can gamble at land based casinos, or choose any online casino Ireland to bet for real money, and this fun is never legally prohibited or limited.

However, to make online gambling in Ireland financially safe, secure for sensitive data, entertaining, and successful, all players have to learn more about the laws, rules, regulations, current situation, and online casino nuances. Those interested are welcome to check this post out for more information.

Land Based and Online Casinos

In Ireland, land-based casino houses are fully legal and any local or tourist can play their favourite casino games, make bets on sports and racing, or participate in lotteries freely (if they are 18 years old or older, of course). All casinos and betting facilities are licensed and controlled by the relevant authorities, so the players can be sure their rights are protected by the government. The operators are also protected by the law, and gambling is never taken a dim view of. This situation is partially due to the fact that gambling has always been part of the local culture, and the government eventually decided to regulate the beast rather than prohibit it causing shadowy business. At the time of writing, land based casinos are less favoured and many of them are banned, but betting facilities and lotteries are free to use.

As for online casino sites, local residents and tourists can play at any licensed online casinos accepting them as real money players. The only rule for the casinos is that local companies cannot run casinos for local needs. As a result, only offshore casino sites are allowed to provide services to the locals. It is better if they are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, because in this case the players’ rights will be protected by the government in the case of fraud or low service quality. However, these sites may be few, so any relevantly licensed site will do.

Licenses and Taxes

The most relevant license for online casinos accepting Irish players is the one by the UK Gambling Commission. However, there are other reliable licenses for e-gambling by reputable authorities, such as Malta, Aldernay, Isle of Man, Curacao, Cyprus. Licenses by these bodies show that the site has been tested and considered decent, fair, and protective of its customers’ data.

Many gamblers in Ireland wonder whether they are expected to pay taxes on their casino winnings. The general answer is no, players must not pay taxes on their casino winnings in Ireland. In land-based casinos, only huge wins exceeding a certain limit are subject to taxation. At online casinos, this may only work for huge progressive jackpot winnings. Another exception may be professional poker players who make a living by playing table games. In other cases, online gamblers do not pay taxes in Ireland if they win at a casino.

The situation with lotteries and sports/races betting differs a bit, but in these cases, taxes are usually already included in the price of the bet or lottery ticket, and again, only exceptionally high wins are subject to taxation.

Banking Options

Since Ireland has access to the majority of online payment processing companies and systems in Europe, local punters can choose from a wide variety of banking options when looking for online casino real money betting. They can use bank cards and accounts, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, mobile payments, bank transfers, bank payment facilitators, etc.

At the time of writing, the most popular banking options in Ireland which are casino-friendly include SEPA, GooglePay, ApplePay, BitPay, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Mollie, iDeal, Sofort, and of course cryptocurrencies. Some may want to give preference to international systems rather than local, and deposit in USD and EUR, while others may want to use crypto for enhanced security. The variety and choice are impressive, therefore every player can find something that suits them the best way possible.