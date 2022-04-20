Where and how to play for free the Playtech Derby Day slot

Horse racing is very popular and the Derby Day slot from Playtech is too. You can play for free this great slot game here at CasinoRobots.com. No registration is required and there is no deposit. Play free using your browser as there is no download of any software needed.

A lot of players will try to find an online casino to play the Playtech casino game Derby Day slot but you should not do this first. The best thing to do is to practice with the free demo game here. You can take your time to understand all of the features of this slot and really master it. After this you can join an online casino and play for real.

Overview of the Derby Day slot machine from Playtech

Derby Day is one of those sports slots which is definitely a horse race slot. It is also in the animal slots category and is one of several racing slots that exist at the moment. This slot does not have any reels. Instead, there are 6 horses that race against each other. The slot game a return to player RTP of 95% which is average.

You can place different bets on each horse race. There is information available about each horse in the race and you can choose which one you think will win the race. If you want to choose the horse that you think will finish second you can do that too. Select first and second place if you want. The maximum number of horses you can bet on is five. Available bets are “winner”, “exacta”, “place”, “show” and “pick 4 or 5”.

Playtech Derby Day slot bonus rounds

The Playtech Derby Day game has an interesting mystery bonus as well as wild horses and free spin jockeys. You can also try to win the jackpot by predicting the first 4 or first 5 horses in order.

Mobile version of the Playtech Derby Day slot casino game

Playtech have fully optimized the Derby Day slot for playing on a mobile device using a browser. This means that you can play this game if you have an Android or iOS phone or tablet. At the time of writing, there was no mobile app available for the Derby Day slot.

The Derby Day slot game from Playtech graphics and audio

The graphics and animations in the Derby Day slot game are very good. This is something that you would expect from Playtech. Everything is very clear even when using a mobile device to play the slot game. Sound effects are very realistic and add to the excitement of the gameplay.

Strategies and tricks for playing the Playtech Derby Day slot casino game

It is not worth wasting your time trying to find secret tricks and strategies for big wins with the Derby Day slot. Playtech are a very reputable company and they are not going to include secret strategies to win in their games. The best thing that you can do is to practice using the free demo game so that you are totally familiar with how it works.

Gameplay, our review and final thoughts

If you are looking for a different gambling experience than a conventional slot machine then the Derby Day game from Playtech can provide this. We loved playing this slot and found it very addictive. The graphics are very impressive and so are the sound effects. Our review score for the Playtech Derby Day slot game is 4.6/5.

