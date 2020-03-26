Where to Play Baccarat in Asia?

Gambling became famous all around the world, and many people in Asian countries gamble a lot. So, owners of many casinos from the US started setting casinos in Asian areas to boon their business as well as to provide Asians with the gambling services. Macau is the largest gambling city in Asia.

History of Baccarat in Asia

Baccarat as stated in Wikipedia is one of the most iconic casino game which is loved by the majority of people in the gambling community. The name ‘Baccarat’ and its rules make it a little clear that it may have been originated somewhere in Asia and brought over by sailors. Card games similar to Baccarat are prevalent in most of the Asian countries since the 17th century. Even if the story of its origin is not clear to many people, the game is still very famous in Asia. If we take a close look at the statistics, casinos in Macau have made most of their money from Baccarat since 2006. Of the places in the world, Asian people showed the most interest in the game. Casinos in Macau have made more money from Baccarat than any other casinos in the world.

Why is Baccarat so popular in Asia?

Baccarat is one of the most popular card games in Asia, including both online or in casinos. Most of the part is based on the player’s luck, and Asians do believe in fate. This is the real reason why Asian people love Baccarat. Another reason for so much popularity is that Asians want to make quick cash. Yes, they are impatient, and Baccarat is definitely what they need for the fast pace of money. Any player can earn tons of money in a second and even lose all of it in another moment. If we talk about the Asian culture, China in general, they have a broader history of gambling than most of the western countries. Their gambling history makes it so accessible there.

Best Asian websites to play Baccarat

It is not possible to go to a casino if you don't have one near you, but you can always rely on online casinos. If you are into an online casino with a human face, live dealer Baccarat is a good recommendation. For real experience like in Las Vegas, you can play online with real dealers without actually visiting in a real casino. These sites are quite transparent and legitimate. Everything happens in real-time without any random number generator, algorithms, etc.

Final Thoughts

So, we saw how Baccarat matches so much with Asian history as well as it perfectly fits with most of the Asian cultures and the norms. We can surely say that the Asians are the kings of gambling because of Macau. It is entertaining to let your fate decide what is going to happen; this is how the Asians do their job.