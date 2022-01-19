Which Casinos Offer The Best RTP Online In 2022?

When choosing from a list of online casinos, there are several factors to consider.

Accessibility from your location, payment methods, selection of games, quality of interface, and welcome bonuses are all important considerations, but there is an often-overlooked feature that players need to keep in mind: RTP.

RTP (return to player percentage) is the expected win rate a player can expect to achieve when playing casino games.

This is particularly relevant to the future of slots. Of course, all casino games offer RTPs under 100%, otherwise the casinos can’t make any money! The aim is therefore to find casinos and games that offer as close to 100% as possible to maximize the chances of winning.

Here are five online casinos that offer the best RTP in 2022:

Megaways Casino

Megaways, previously known as Starspins, may not offer the most generous of welcome bonuses (30 free spins from an initial £10 deposit), but it more than makes up for it by providing one of the highest average RTPs in the industry at 96.01%.

With a total of 520 casino games, Megaways has a huge range to choose from, including popular favourites like Starburst and many originals exclusive to its platform. In addition to its large library of slots, Megaways provides players many casino regulars like roulette, blackjack, poker, and video poker, and also has a live casino.

All British Casino

Hot on the heels of Megaways is All British Casino, which offers an average RTP across its games of 95.98%. There is also a good welcome bonus, with new players given a 100% matching bonus up to £100.

With nearly 1300 games on its platform, All British Casino has something for players of all interests and budgets, including many slots from numerous developers. There is also blackjack, poker, bingo, and a live casino, while users have a variety of payment options.

Dream Vegas Casino

Not only does Dream Vegas Casino offer one of the best average RTPs in the industry (96%) across it games, but it also has an excellent welcome bonus, with players given a 100% match bonus up to £300 plus 150 free spins.

Dream Vegas has a massive selection of games, with more than 3,000 to choose from, including around 1,000 slots. There is also many variations of blackjack and roulette to play as well as video poker and a live casino.

777 Casino

Part of 888 Holdings, 777 Casino has become a major player since its launch in 2015, and it’s average RTP of 96.62% is among the best in the industry.

777 Casino has nearly 2,000 games on its platform, ranging from original and fan-favourite slots to numerous variations of poker, blackjack, and roulette. It also has one of the most extensive live casinos in the market.

Bonuses are generous at 777 Casino, with new players offered 77 no deposit free spins, while first deposits are matched 100% up to £200, and there are many payment methods to deposit and withdraw.

Rainbow Riches

The fifth and final casino on the list is Rainbow Riches, a relative newcomer to the online casino space – but with an average RTP of 98.4%, it stacks up against any of its leading competitors.

Established in 2019, Rainbow Riches does not offer the massive range of ranges offered by somewhere like Dream Casino (only around 150), and in addition to its slots, there is blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

However, while there isn’t a huge volume of games, Rainbow Riches has been praised for its live casino features, which include allowing players to choose different camera angles and a chat function to interact with other players.