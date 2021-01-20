Which Gambling Providers Are Most Popular in 2021?

Gambling providers are the geniuses behind many of your favourite online gambling games. The ones who can not only create great slots or table games but can also provide excellent customer service. They help players from all over the world enjoy the full entertainment value of online gambling, whether you like great themes, unique gameplay mechanics, or professional dealers. Here are some of the most popular brands you can expect to find in 2021. You can try out some of their titles for free or find links to online casinos for real money gameplay.

Play’n GO

If you want all kinds of fun and amazing things to play, Play’n GO have you covered. Over the past few years, their newest creations have dabbled in all kinds of themes, ranging from rock music bands to fully-fledged 3D environments. These include games such as Annihilator, Ice Joker, and New Year Riches. Their designs have become so popular that they have proven to be the leading supplier for many recognised casinos. They have award-winning products that have changed with the times to suit more player’s needs. You can be sure to be placed in good company with the help of Play’n GO.

Yggdrasil

There is one provider that loves nothing more than creating intriguing and fantastic worlds—helping online gaming to be weaved into stories and character creation. Yggdrasil provides a whole new method of entertainment, delving deep into themes that no one has ever heard of. This is what makes them so exciting. Even in 2021, they have found new ways to create exciting games—products such as Syncronite, Elemental Princess, Hades, and Jackpot Express. Many more titles have unique mechanics that work fluently with the gameplay. This is what separates them from other providers and has helped them gain valuable connections in the industry.

Aristocrat

Aristocrat loves nothing more than bringing joy to players through the power of play. What started as something small soon grew into an impressive brand, creating games that have been made famous thanks to powerful connections in the online gambling world. Not only have they made famous gambling products like Pompeii, Werewolf Wild, and Buffalo, but other products that are more “video game” focused. Their current campaign is promoting the popular mobile game Raid: Shadow Legends. It is their hope to bring quality entertainment to millions of players all over the world.

Evolution Gaming

If there is any company that is famous for bringing in the next step, it’s Evolution Gaming. This software provider is all about bringing in that classic casino feeling mixed in with the professional standards of a real online business. Their table games are what really make them quite impressive. Almost all of them are fully playable on any device or platform. The dealers that come with them are real, professional dealers with top-tier experience in the industry. They can offer flexible live gaming options suited for multiple styles of multiplayer. All of which can be found directly from their website.

NetEnt

It is a software provider with more than 20 years of experience in gaming creation. This has led them to develop all kinds of new ideas, including innovative new slots planned for 2021. Digital entertainment is something that they have been passionate about for a long time—creating thrilling games using the latest in casino software technology. They have many talented people on board who know what they are doing. This helps players trust what they are all about—allowing them to focus on customer feedback and deliver on the promise for better content. You can expect games such as Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, Lost Relics, and more.

Microgaming

Microgaming has perhaps been in the business just as long and has made many more significant strides. They have invested in almost all areas of gambling, from land-based casinos to regulatory bodies that offer licenses. They are even one of the founders of one of the most successful auditors in the industry, eCOGRA. Their games have introduced new ways of making tons of money. The Megaways games especially introduced new forms of jackpot winnings. Get ready to still enjoy these types of games even in 2021. Mega Moolah still continues to be the most highly paying slot for jackpot wins even now.

Playtech

Playtech has still proven to be one of the most popular and trusted providers in online gambling. Their line-up of games has made them so recognised that they are still continuing to blow expectations. Classic slot machine gambling is mixed with incredible new gameplay mechanics. They are responsible for products such as the Age of the Gods franchise, Halloween Fortune, Heart of the Jungle, and many more. They also have impeccable business sense, becoming the world’s biggest market leader, dominating the industry with their knowledge and skills, leading 2021 gambling into the most successful year yet.