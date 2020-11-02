Which US casinos are offering the best bonuses?

Playing at an online casino is fun, thrilling and potentially very rewarding. If you’re on the lookout for somewhere to play, then knowing the top casino bonuses for US players is essential information.

Using information provided by the leading casino and sports betting comparison website, US Leagues Betting (USLB), these are this year’s leading US-friendly casinos:

What is a casino welcome bonus?

To encourage players to join and deposit with an online casino site, the operator offers welcome bonuses. This is to try and lure the regular brick and mortar casino players to join their online community. In most instances, these welcome bonuses are typically matched deposit offers. For example, you may see 100% up to $500. This means if you deposit $100, you get another $100 casino bonus added to your account. With the example above, the maximum bonus amount is $500, which you receive by depositing $500 or more.

With the bonus funds immediately added to your casino balance, you can enjoy playing a wide range of video slots, which cover a range of themes, and are packed with cutting-edge features. Also, if preferred, you can hit the blackjack, baccarat, roulette or craps tables.

Wagering requirements

When assessing the best casino bonuses, players need to understand wagering requirements – also called playthrough or rollover requirements, depending on your chosen casino.

In a nutshell, the wagering requirement is how many times you must wager the bonus funds (or the deposit value + bonus funds) before the bonus is classified as real money that you can withdraw from the casino. A typical wagering requirement maybe 40x the bonus, so if you got a $100, you must wager a total of $4,000.

Other casino bonuses

So far, we’ve only spoken about the welcome bonus, which is for new customers. However, once you are a registered account holder with an online site, you’ll notice a plethora of other offers waiting for you.

The casino bonuses for existing players range from free spins of the best slots, reload offers for when you top your account up, and rebate bonuses, which offer cashback. Of course, all of these bonuses and promotions are optional. Some will be suited to the games you like to play, whereas others will not. To ensure maximum value and entertainment, it’s wise to only use the appropriate offers for your style of play.

You may wonder why casinos keep pumping out so many promotions. It’s simple, they want to retain their patrons and more importantly, the casino wants to keep players active.

There’s a lot of debate as to whether casino bonuses are worth the effort. We feel that they are as long as you’re realistic in your expectations. Most of the time, the bonus will be lost before the wagering is complete. However, there will be occasions when a player hits a big win and comes away with a profit. The trick is to simply enjoy the experience of playing these games and let lady luck decide your fate.