Why Did the Online Slot Industry Grow Exponentially?

If there’s one industry that has grown exponentially and that has gotten off the charts in the last couple of years it’s the online casino industry. Currently, it’s estimated that the value of the online casino industry is $59 billion. And it is believed that the value of the industry will jump to $93 billion by 2023.

It cannot be said that the global pandemic is the only reason for massive interest and popularity in online gambling, but it is certainly a big part of it.

Land-based casinos have suffered tremendously due to Covid-19. People are most of the time at home due to lockdowns and when they are not, they are afraid to go to traditional casinos, and rightfully so.

It has been proven that slot machines are the most popular type of game both in brick and mortar casinos, as well as virtually.

Three slot games that are very popular among players are:

Vikings Go Wild Vikings Go Berzerk Vikings Go To Hell

Vikings go to Hell is the third and the newest game of the Viking saga, released in May of 2018. The Vikings go to Hell Slot review is generally positive, and there are a lot of advances made, especially visually.

But, based on the Vikings go Berzerk slot review, it seems like the second edition is more appealing to the players.

The RTP for Vikings Go Berzerk is set at 96.1% with a hit frequency of 20.9%.

To become a master in this game you need to know the basics first. Although it’s understandable that you need to research the game’s tricks, rules, and regulations, nothing can compare to first first-hand experience.

Maybe it is best to go with the original. According to the Vikings Go Wild Slot review the RPT for this game is a staggering 96.3%, but sadly it lacks a progressive jackpot.

Thankfully, you can play this game for free therefore you can develop your skills and you can become a top-notch player before spending a dime.

Lose the “I am in it to Win it” Mentality

The first thing that every player should do is manage their expectations. Both land-based casinos and virtual casinos are at an advantage. They are not made with an idea to be a charity that’s throwing free money away.

You always have to keep in mind that casinos are business. It’s made in a way to ensure its profitability.

If you are playing with the mentality of winning at all costs, the chances that you will end up with no winnings and potentially huge losses are pretty high.

Some people think that casinos are cheating. But that’s not the case. They don’t need to cheat considering that they have the inherent advantage from the start due to the payout odds and rules of the game.

The house edge differs from game to game. On slot machine games the house edge goes anywhere from 2% to 25%. And it’s nearly impossible to figure out the house edge for the specific machine you’re playing on.

There’s a lot of people who are trying to figure out and break the system. But, in reality, the best tactic for a player is to accept that the odds are not in his favor.

The Convenience of Online Gambling

It can be said that the situation with the coronavirus has helped the online casino industry in a way that a large number of people got intrigued by the concept of online gambling.

But what kept people coming back all the time is the fact that this way of gambling has a lot of advantages. Thus the online casino industry gained a lot of loyal players.

The first and most obvious advantage of online gambling is convenience. The ability to play wherever and whenever you please as long as you have a good WiFi connection and a digital device are gold-worthy to the gambling community.

The second advantage is that online casinos offer you the option of gambling exclusively for pure entertainment. Thus, you can enjoy playing some of your favorite games without putting the real money at stake. Apart from that, online casinos offer a variety of game options, rewards, and bonuses.

Finally, if you have any questions or problems with the game you can contact the support that is available 24/7.

Meaning of Slot Paylines

It is recommended that every player who plays slot machine games get familiar with slot paylines and never underestimate the importance of it.

Although the original design of slot machines does not resemble today’s design one thing that has been the same over the years is gameplay mechanics.

If you have ever played slots, you are familiar with the lines that are drawn across the reels of a slot. These lines play a big role in forming your winning combination.

Every game is programmed in a way to have a certain number of paylines that follow the same pattern. Today’s online slots can have between one and fifty paylines. The more paylines a certain game has, the chances of scoring the winning combination is higher.

Finally, never forget that payline bets always have the same value and they are predetermined and static.