There was once a time when online casinos only featured virtual reality table and card games. If you wanted to play blackjack or poker your only option was to use a computer generated table with an AI dealer. This style of table games is still available today but we now have a much better solution thanks to live casinos.

Live casinos are available at all the top online casino websites and if the website you are currently using does not have one, it may time to look elsewhere. Live casinos have become very popular and there are many reasons why gamblers enjoy using them. They are played in all over the world, from the UK, across Europe and Nigeria. Sites like Wazobet are providing players in Nigeria a safe and secure platform to not only play live casinos, but also classic games as well as betting on their favourite sport too.

Previously, live casinos were situated in a bland room with very little in the way of ambience. However, this has changed significantly in recent years and live casinos now operate in stylish studios with appropriate surroundings, making you believe you are in a real casino. Some online live casinos have gone one step further and stream from real brick-and-mortar casinos. Actual Gaming is a good example and they provided some of their live dealer games come from the Fitzwilliam Casino in Dublin.

Having a grand setting in addition to a real person dealing the cards orl spinning the wheel is the main reason why live casinos are so popular. There is no need to leave the house if you want to experience a genuine night at the casino thanks to the development on live casinos.

In fact, even if you are away from your computer but cannot get to a brick-and-mortar casino it is still possible to enjoy the live casino experience. When they originally came out, live casinos were only available on home computers but thanks to the development in mobile technology that has changed. With improved mobile devices plus high quality streaming and Internet connections, punters can access quality live casinos using a mobile phone or tablet. The availability of live casinos on mobile devices has only served to increase the popularity of playing live casino games.

Playing at a brick-and-mortar casino can prove to be very expensive as the stakes to enter a game are often high. However, this is not the case with live casinos and the stakes for these can be very low which opens them up for a new range of gambler. Not everyone has access to hundreds of pounds or dollars to spend at a casino knowing there is a possibility they are going to lose. Playing at a live online casino gives people the opportunity to play in a lower stake game.

Finally, the enhanced live chat function is one of the reasons why live casinos are so popular. It is possible to interact with live dealers through the live chat box and they are often supportive and friendly. It is also possible to interact with the other participants during the game and get their thoughts on the action.